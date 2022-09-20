Mountaintop View 9-20-22

Week 3 is in the books with only the Mountain Division having played conference games to date. That will change this weekend as Nevada and UNLV play at Air Force and Utah State, respectively. Put a capper on Week 3 as we look forward to Week 4 in FB action, plus see who received weekly VB honors. Enjoy!!
Thank you Coach Anderson for opening up!
Football is just a game, mental health is not.
#MentalHealthMatters@chbanderson 's Story pic.twitter.com/CpIJHMyF1S— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 19, 2022
Mountain West Football Players of the Week
Congratulations to this week's #MWFB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 19, 2022
@unlvfootball
@UNMLoboFB
@BroncoSportsFB#AtThePEAK | #BEaREBEL | #GoLobos | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/uVWqt2ZtJF
Mountain West Volleyball Players of the Week
Congrats to the #MWVB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 19, 2022
⚔️ @SanJoseStateVB
@UNLVvball#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark | #AllSpartans | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/pcwVj0TYyI
TUCK’S TAKES: NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES
Read the behind-the-scenes drama when it was discovered that star LB Easton Gibbs was not going to be able to play against rival Air Force and what ensued.
Melquan Stovall leaves CSU Football — what Norvell said and what it means for the future of the Rams
Stovall had followed Head Coach Jay Norvell from Nevada, now will apparently be looking for another school to play for.
Athlon Sports Week 3 Bowl Predictions for Teams in West
Apparently Air Force/Utah State not considered West but Air Force predicted to be in New Mexico Bowl vs North Texas and Utah State in Frisco Bowl vs SMU. I was always better in geometry than geography, too.
Bowl Projections from @AthlonSports— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 19, 2022
Rose—USC vs Penn St
Alamo—Utah vs Baylor
Vegas—Oregon vs Texas A&M
Holiday—UW vs Wake Forest
Sun—Ore St vs Notre Dame
LA—UCLA vs Fresno St
Armed Forces—BYU vs Houston
Hawaii—BSU vs UTSA
First Responder—WSU vs Iowa St
Famous Potato—SDSU vs NIU
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Which of these teams needs a win the most this weekend?
-
11%
Air Force to get the stink off their game vs. Wyoming
-
15%
San Diego State to start some positive momentum
-
50%
Colorado State because they just need a win and can’t afford a loss to an FCS school
-
23%
Wyoming to prove last week’s win against Air Force was not a fluke
On the Horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 3
- Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 4
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Who will replace Craig Thompson and what will they need to do?
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 3
Loading comments...