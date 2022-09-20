Mountaintop View 9-20-22

Week 3 is in the books with only the Mountain Division having played conference games to date. That will change this weekend as Nevada and UNLV play at Air Force and Utah State, respectively. Put a capper on Week 3 as we look forward to Week 4 in FB action, plus see who received weekly VB honors. Enjoy!!

Thank you Coach Anderson for opening up!

Football is just a game, mental health is not.

Mountain West Football Players of the Week

Mountain West Volleyball Players of the Week

Read the behind-the-scenes drama when it was discovered that star LB Easton Gibbs was not going to be able to play against rival Air Force and what ensued.

Stovall had followed Head Coach Jay Norvell from Nevada, now will apparently be looking for another school to play for.

Athlon Sports Week 3 Bowl Predictions for Teams in West

Apparently Air Force/Utah State not considered West but Air Force predicted to be in New Mexico Bowl vs North Texas and Utah State in Frisco Bowl vs SMU. I was always better in geometry than geography, too.

Bowl Projections from @AthlonSports



Rose—USC vs Penn St

Alamo—Utah vs Baylor

Vegas—Oregon vs Texas A&M

Holiday—UW vs Wake Forest

Sun—Ore St vs Notre Dame

LA—UCLA vs Fresno St

Armed Forces—BYU vs Houston

Hawaii—BSU vs UTSA

First Responder—WSU vs Iowa St

Famous Potato—SDSU vs NIU — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 19, 2022

Poll Time!!!

Poll Which of these teams needs a win the most this weekend? Air Force to get the stink off their game vs. Wyoming

San Diego State to start some positive momentum

Colorado State because they just need a win and can’t afford a loss to an FCS school

Wyoming to prove last week’s win against Air Force was not a fluke vote view results 11% Air Force to get the stink off their game vs. Wyoming (3 votes)

15% San Diego State to start some positive momentum (4 votes)

50% Colorado State because they just need a win and can’t afford a loss to an FCS school (13 votes)

23% Wyoming to prove last week’s win against Air Force was not a fluke (6 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

On the Horizon: