Mountaintop View 9-20-22

Football is just a game. Find out what matters more.

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 27 Wyoming at Illinois

Week 3 is in the books with only the Mountain Division having played conference games to date. That will change this weekend as Nevada and UNLV play at Air Force and Utah State, respectively. Put a capper on Week 3 as we look forward to Week 4 in FB action, plus see who received weekly VB honors. Enjoy!!

Thank you Coach Anderson for opening up!

Football is just a game, mental health is not.

Mountain West Football Players of the Week

Mountain West Volleyball Players of the Week

TUCK’S TAKES: NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES

Read the behind-the-scenes drama when it was discovered that star LB Easton Gibbs was not going to be able to play against rival Air Force and what ensued.

Melquan Stovall leaves CSU Football — what Norvell said and what it means for the future of the Rams

Stovall had followed Head Coach Jay Norvell from Nevada, now will apparently be looking for another school to play for.

Athlon Sports Week 3 Bowl Predictions for Teams in West

Apparently Air Force/Utah State not considered West but Air Force predicted to be in New Mexico Bowl vs North Texas and Utah State in Frisco Bowl vs SMU. I was always better in geometry than geography, too.

Poll Time!!!

Poll

Which of these teams needs a win the most this weekend?

  • 11%
    Air Force to get the stink off their game vs. Wyoming
    (3 votes)
  • 15%
    San Diego State to start some positive momentum
    (4 votes)
  • 50%
    Colorado State because they just need a win and can’t afford a loss to an FCS school
    (13 votes)
  • 23%
    Wyoming to prove last week’s win against Air Force was not a fluke
    (6 votes)
On the Horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 3
  • Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 4
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Who will replace Craig Thompson and what will they need to do?
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 3

