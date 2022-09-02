This Week in the Mountain West: Week 1

Mountain West football continues this Saturday, September 3rd. The top five contesting match ups I have compiled for this week include Colorado State at Michigan, Arizona at San Diego State, Texas State at Nevada, Boise State at Oregon State, and finally Utah State at Alabama.

Colorado State at Michigan

A Big Ten and Mountain West match-up this weekend between Colorado State and Michigan will air on September 3rd at noon (ET) on ABC. With an amazing 2021 season and just short of a national championship appearance, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines begin their journey for dominance against the Colorado State Rams as 30-point favorites. With quarterback Cade McNamara and a very strong offensive line returning for the Wolverines, it is going to be a tough game for the Rams.

Having a previous successful season with Nevada, the new head coach for Colorado State, Jay Norvell, seeks to change the odds this Saturday. However, Colorado State is playing with a new head coach and a quarterback that is making his first collegiate start, Cam Millen. In a recent article published by WolverinesWire, Jay Norvell discussed his mentality with game day nearing soon.

“I’m less worried about Michigan than our own football team. For us it’s about establishing how we like to play, we want to do things that help us win football games, and establish those things in this game.”

Overall, Jay Norvell’s Rams are facing a very strong Michigan opponent this Saturday and in order for Colorado State to win; a lot of things for Michigan’s football team have to go wrong.

Arizona at San Diego State

Arizona makes a short trip this weekend to California with the Wildcats battling against the San Diego State Aztecs this Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30 pm (PT) on CBS. The Aztecs are sitting on the edge of comfortability as only six and a half point favorites against the Wildcats, however, San Diego State dominated them 38-14 when the two played against one another last season.

Taking the snaps this Saturday for the Wildcats is Quarterback transfer Jayden de Laura who had an amazing 2021 season with Washington State holding a touchdown and interception ratio of 23-9. Just like the Wildcats, the Aztecs will also be facing a new quarterback situation this 2022 season. With the exit of Lucas Johnson, San Diego State acquired Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister who finished his 2021 season with the Hokies going 9-7 and an interception and touchdown ratio of 14-4.

Overall, this Pac-12 and Mountain West match-up will be a very interesting game to watch due to the competitiveness of both squads and the new quarterback situations for both offenses.

Texas State at Nevada

Nevada begins their 2022 home game schedule against Texas State this Saturday at 2:30 pm (PT) at MacKay stadium televised on Nevada Sports Net. Jake Spatival’s Texas State Bobcats finished the 2021 season only going 4-8. Texas State is looking to turn things around in their season-opening game against Nevada.

Nevada won last week against New Mexico State 23-12 and established a strong run game with Devonte Lee who had two touchdowns and 61 yards. However, Nevada’s offense was held to three field goals and their only touchdowns came off two running plays. Defensively, the Wolfpack held their own against New Mexico State, while only technically allowing 10 points considering Nevada’s offense gave up a safety. Nevada last week covered while set as six-and-a-half point favorites, but I thought their offense could’ve put up more points without having to resort to three drive-ending field goals.

This Sun Belt and Mountain West match-up will be a game to watch this week considering Nevada is only a one-point favorite for their 2022 home opening game.

Boise State at Oregon State

Boise State heads to Corvallis, Oregon for a Pac-12 and Mountain West match-up this Saturday at 7:30 pm (PT) on ESPN. Both teams finished last year with seven wins and Oregon State is set as two and half-point favorites.

While Oregon State is favored and at home, Boise State is supposed to be a dominant force this year in the Mountain West with second-year head coach Andy Avalos and veteran quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The best way Boise State can prove themselves this early on in the season is by defeating a Pac-12 team while away from home. The Oregon State Beavers were 6-0 last year while at home, so Boise is going to have a lot of fighting to do to gain the win. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith seeks to begin the 2022 season with a good start as well as naming Chance Nolan as the starting quarterback for the Beavers. In a recent article published by BeaverBlitz.com, Jonathan Smith discussed why he gave the quarterback one position to Nolan.

Utah State at Alabama

A big Mountain West game this week with Utah State headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to battle against the Crimson Tide this Saturday at 6:30 pm (CT) on the SEC Network. Alabama is favored by 41 and a half points against the Aggies. Alabama is ranked number one in the top 25 teams, so it is safe to say the Crimson Tide are confident at home against Utah State.

Alabama’s Junior quarterback Bryce Young and veteran head coach Nick Saban look to continue their league dominance this year seeking yet another national championship win. Utah State is also seeking to be at the top their conference, and the best way to establish their dominance is by contending against one of the best NCAA football teams in the league. However, Utah State did have a slow start to their season battling against UConn. UConn dominated the first quarter against Utah State putting up 14 points, while Utah State had none. The Aggies eventually came back making it a close game for both sides. In reality, I can’t see a team that struggles against UConn while at home having a close game against the number one ranked college football team while away, but I guess we will have to wait to see.