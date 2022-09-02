Mountaintop View 9-2-22

The calendar has turned to September with a full slate of football this weekend. We try and set the stage with content from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

This change applies to all sports, although the college football portal sees the most action. This new rule was highly requested by college football coaches to help stem roster churn.

The Cowboys look to bounce back from their season-opening loss at Illinois. Will they find a passing attack this week against a pretty solid Tulsa secondary?

Saturday’s game affords a lot of firsts for the Aztecs. First game of the season, first game in their beautiful new stadium, first game as an Aztec for their transfer QB, and the first chance to unveil what might be the best defense in the MW. Read the preview and what might be the deciding factor.

The Road to Fort Collins for Rams QB

The Rain Game. The interception response. Slaying the unbreakable defense. Inside the football exploits of Clay Millen that led to him leading Colorado State against Michiganhttps://t.co/S9pC9bCJX1 — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) September 1, 2022

Long-time Boise sports columnist chimes in with his article and predictions on what many Bronco fans is a huge bounce-back year.

Our Mother Ship, SBNation, weighs in on the Rebels celebratory choice for turnovers.

Coming off a somewhat less-than-impressive win over UConn, Aggie Head Coach Blake Anderson details what he said to his team and how he views their matchup against the nation’s No. 1 ranked team.

