Ground Attack Leads UNLV to Their Second Victory of the Season

Game Recap

Back in Vegas for Week 3 as the Rebels take on the Mean Green of North Texas. This game was projected to be high scoring and well it was.

The Rebels started with the ball after the opening kickoff. They drove the ball down the field in seven plays, chewing only 3:24 off the clock. The drive was capped off by a 23-yard passing TD from QB Doug Brumfield to WR Kyle Williams.

On the kickoff after the TD, the North Texas returner took the kickoff 99 yards for a score. With just over 11 minutes left in the first quarter the score was tied at 7.

After a UNLV punt North Texas went out for their first drive on offense. They ended up going three-and-out with -12 yards of total offense on the drive. The punt was blocked and was turned to a safety.

North Texas kicked a field goal at the end of the quarter to take their first lead of the game. It was not held for long.

Within the first eight minutes of the 2nd Quarter, RB Aidan Robbins would score not one but two TDs putting UNLV up by 13. North Texas scored a TD and a field goal by the end of the half.

After the first half the score was 23-20, Rebels lead.

The first score of the 3rd quarter was a Brumfield 29-yard rushing TD. North Texas then got back within three with a long passing TD of their own. UNLV then decided to turn on the afterburners.

Brumfield ran another and threw another TD in the second half and Robbins would go onto run another TD in as well, giving him 3 TDs on the day. UNLV’s last TD came on a Pick-6 with less than a minute left.

The final score was 58-27, Rebels win.

Stats

Offense

Passing

Doug Brumfield: 21/27 211 YARDS 2 TDs

Rushing

Aidan Robbins: 227 YARDS 3 TDs

Doug Brumfield: 100 YARDS 2 TDs

Receiving

Ricky White: 7 REC 76 YARDS 1 TD

Kyle Williams: 8 REC 69 YARDS 1 TD

Nick Williams: 2 REC 59 YARDS

Takeaways

Again, Aidan Robbins is that guy

Brumfield showed he is a dynamic player

Defense stepped up late again

Could they be a team to be reckoned with in the Mountain West?

UNLV goes on to play at Utah State on Saturday, September 24th at 7:00pm EST. This is their first in-conference game of the year.

