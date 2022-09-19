Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Week 3)

Week three is over, and some surprising teams are rising to the occasion while some traditional powerhouses are struggling. This week’s top performers weren’t household names before this season, but they are now.

Offensive Player of the Week

Aidan Robbins (UNLV)

Robbins played a huge role in the Rebels 58-27 victory over North Texas. Robbins carried the ball 29 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Robbins was an easy selection for offensive player of the week.

Defensive Player of the Week

Malik Hausman (Hawaii)

Hausman and the Rainbow Warrior defense were able to overcome a rough performance by the offense on their way to the first win of the Timmy Chang era. Hausman led the Rainbow Warriors with two key interceptions and tacked on another two tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

After struggling in the opening game, the all-conference kicker appears to have found his groove. Dalmas nailed all three field goal attempts including a long of 48 yards.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.