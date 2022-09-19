It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Yes, the Falcons were missing key players. But on the other hand, the Cowboys always play the academy close and this time that was enough to come away with the victory at the end of the game. It was back and forth late, with Titus Swen scoring on the game-winning 80 yard drive by Wyomign to seal the deal. The defense was phenomenal, containing the triple option even with star linebacker Easton Gibbs battling an illness.

It wasn’t pretty but it was a win. The Broncos looked good early despite a turnover, but things completely stalled in the second half in an offensive performance reminiscent of last season, where they looked totally different from one half to the next. The defense, however, continues to show up and looks to be among the best in the conference.

UNLV scored over 50 points for the second time this season, and although it was a slow start, they were in control the entire game. The duo of QB Doug Brumfield and RB Aidan Robbins teamed up for SEVEN touchdowns. It was only a three-point game at halftime but Coach Arroyo challenged his team to find that killer instinct and deliver the knockout blow. It’s safe to say they did.

Fresno State was holding its own against USC and it was a competitive game, 21-10 at halftime. Then star quarterback Jake Haener took (another) hit and heard some pop; he was carted off the field. Talented defense back Evan Williams and right tackle Dontae Bull also left the game with injuries, and Williams could be out longer than Haener (who has a high ankle sprain). Needless to say, without key players, things unraveled quickly for the Bulldogs. Hopefully they can get healthy during the bye week.

Mountain West Title Odds

Current SP+ G5 title odds:



AAC: Cincy 54%, UCF 16%, SMU 15%, Houston 4%

C-USA: UAB 38%, WKU 26%, UTSA 23%, FAU 7%

MAC: Toledo 44%, Miami 16%, CMU 13%, NIU 7%

MWC: Boise 42%, Fresno 30%, AFA 15%, Wyoming 4%#FunBelt: App St 27%, Louisiana 24%, Marshall 14%, Coastal 12% — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 18, 2022

On the horizon: