MWC Recruiting Roundup 9-19-22

This is the first week recruiting seems to be in mid-season form. Teams were active on the offer front, especially when it comes to junior college and future classes. A few teams hosted official visitors, which will continue to happen every week. Plus, there were three known commitments for Mountain West teams, specifically for Air Force, Fresno State, and UNLV. The Rebels locked down a top in-state prospect and they will take a turn on the banner this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 6

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

New Mexico: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 52

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DB Brandon Ramirez (Fresno State)

“The main reason I committed to Fresno State was to stay close to home and have family support. Family means everything to me and having them be at my games is big for me. Being from the valley and caring on the tradition has been a dream of mine. Also being able to learn from JD Williams who has NFL experience. With coach Jeff Telford coming back will help improve my game to a high level.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

2024 DE Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR Kwazi Gilmer was offered by Colorado State and SJSU

2024 TE Jayden Fortier was offered by Colorado State

WR Jordan Onovughe was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DB Norman Massey was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Ja’Maric Morris was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB DaMarco Moorer was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DE Jykeveous Hibbler was offered by SDSU

LB Alex Mclaughlin was offered by UNLV

WR Ty Benefield was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Matai William Kose Tagoa’i was offered by UNLV

JUCO WR Reggie Akles was offered by Utah State

JUCO OL Chris Carter was offered by Utah State

2024 LB Landon Gauthier was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Note: teams also host a number of unofficial visitors. So some visitors may not show up in this section for that reason.

OL Kyle Cox visited Boise State

DL Max Stege visited Boise State

RB Deago Benson visited Boise State

QB Devon Dampier visited New Mexico

Commits

QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr committed to Air Force

DB Brandon Ramirez committed to Fresno State

OL Ed Haynes committed to UNLV

Decommits

