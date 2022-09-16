UNLV Football Preview vs North Texas

UNLV showed last week that they can hang with bigger opponents. However, they could not make that final push to victory. Hopefully this week they can get back on the winning track.

The North Texas Mean Green come into town this weekend and they are coming off a huge win against Texas Southern, 59-27.

For the Rebels to win this game they will need to have the same passing attack as they did in the Week 0 games against Idaho state. North Texas gave it up through the air last week with a Texas Southern WR going over 100 yards. Getting the receivers work early will be a key factor to getting the Rebels their second win of the season.

Like I’ve been saying for the past few weeks, Aidan Robbins is that guy. Another component of the game last week for North Texas was that they gave up a lot of rush yards including one guy who had 94 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. After Robbins game last week, they need to keep the train rolling and give him the ball on the ground and in the air.

The defense will need to stop the run to get the offense back on the field. Now North Texas had four RBs run for TDs, but it could be because they played Texas Southern. Through the air North Texas did not go over 300 yards and with scoring that many points you would think they would have more passing yards. Stopping the run will force North Texas into more passing plays that the secondary of UNLV will take advantage of.

Betting Lines

(According to DraftKings)

Game:

UNLV

Spread (-3) -105

ML -145

O/U: 63.5

Over -105

Under -115

First Half:

UNLV

Spread (-1.5) -110

ML -140

O/U: 30.5

Over -115

Under -105

#BEaREBEL