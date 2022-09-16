Mountaintop View 9-16-22

End the work week with some fresh links heading into a packed football weekend. Enjoy!!

Changes in CFB Empires Map after Week 2

New/bigger kingdoms: Incarnate Word, Oregon State, Boise State, Duke, Kentucky, and Tennessee. See any others from Week 1?

After week two (Sep 11) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/icSDy4x83k — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 12, 2022

After week one (Sep 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/FbHagXQpKZ — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 6, 2022

As the Bulldogs prepare to play the Trojans, star QB details how he was considered too small and not a good enough prospect to get USC’s recruiting attention. He plans on using that slight for a little more in this weekend’s matchup.

With a fortunate bye this week after a very tough loss to a nearby rival, the Aggies try to regroup after a very different 3 game start this year as compared to last year’s championship season.

Athlon Sports takes a look at this week’s big MW Mountain Division showdown when the Falcons take a trip to Laramie for tonight’s game.

On paper the Rams face an uphill battle as they travel to Pullman to play against a team high off an upset of a ranked Wisconsin team. Read the ESPN preview to get more info.

Congress tries again to put parameters in place for NIL in hopes of maintaining at least a semblance of “amateur status”. Is it too late?

