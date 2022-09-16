Mountaintop View 9-16-22

End the work week with some fresh links heading into a packed football weekend. Enjoy!!
Changes in CFB Empires Map after Week 2
New/bigger kingdoms: Incarnate Word, Oregon State, Boise State, Duke, Kentucky, and Tennessee. See any others from Week 1?
After week two (Sep 11) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/icSDy4x83k— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 12, 2022
After week one (Sep 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/FbHagXQpKZ— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 6, 2022
Fresno State QB Jake Haener has extra motivation vs. USC: ‘They never gave me a chance’
As the Bulldogs prepare to play the Trojans, star QB details how he was considered too small and not a good enough prospect to get USC’s recruiting attention. He plans on using that slight for a little more in this weekend’s matchup.
Can Utah State football find its identity?
With a fortunate bye this week after a very tough loss to a nearby rival, the Aggies try to regroup after a very different 3 game start this year as compared to last year’s championship season.
Air Force vs. Wyoming Prediction: Divisional Foes Face Off in Mountain West Play on Friday Night
Athlon Sports takes a look at this week’s big MW Mountain Division showdown when the Falcons take a trip to Laramie for tonight’s game.
Colorado State faces tough challenge at Washington State
On paper the Rams face an uphill battle as they travel to Pullman to play against a team high off an upset of a ranked Wisconsin team. Read the ESPN preview to get more info.
Republican Senator Reintroduces Bill That Takes Aim at NIL’s Recruiting Influence
Congress tries again to put parameters in place for NIL in hopes of maintaining at least a semblance of “amateur status”. Is it too late?
On the horizon:
- Later today: Week 3 Fan Guide
- Later today: Week 3: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread
