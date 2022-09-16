Week Three Fan Guide

The start of the season has been very frustrating for the Mountain West to say the very least. Week two featured multiple losses to FCS teams and a last-second loss to a Power Five program. There are some opportunities for retribution this week; let’s take a look at this week’s games.

Air Force

The only undefeated team in the conference travels to Laramie to take on Wyoming in their first conference game of the season. The Falcons are heavy road favorites and should be able to open league play with a victory.

Boise State

The Broncos host a solid FCS opponent in Tennessee-Martin. The Broncos will look to be more efficient on offense and look for another dominant defensive performance. This should be a win for the Broncos, but it needs to be a dominant victory to restore confidence in an offense that is on life support. Bronco fans will have a close eye on the Wyoming-Air Force game. Boise State should probably be pulling for a Wyoming upset.

Colorado State

The Rams are off to an 0-2 start and things won’t be much easier as they travel to Pullman to take on a Washington State squad that just pulled off an upset over Wisconsin. The Rams have a shot in this one, but they will need to get off to a fast start on offense.

New Mexico

The Lobos will look to recover from last week’s loss to Boise State with a victory over UTEP. This is a big game for New Mexico. If they have moved forward as a program, this is a win they must get and I think they will.

Utah State

The Aggies are in a dangerous spot. They are 1-2 and coming off of a loss to an FCS. They need to use this bye week to get back on track and figure out where they are going with the quarterback position moving forward.

Wyoming

The Cowboys appear to be figuring things out on the offensive side of the ball, but this defense has some major questions they need to answer. The Cowboys are significant home underdogs to Air Force tonight. They will need a small miracle to pull this one off.

Hawaii

This might be the week! The Rainbow Warriors play host to FCS foe Duquesne. This game should allow Hawaii to score their first victory of the season.

Nevada

Coming off of a disappointing loss to Incarnate Word, the Wolf Pack will have a tough test in front of them as they travel to take on Iowa. The honeymoon is over in Reno, and it feels like more losses are on the way.

UNLV

North Texas is a decent football team, but this game is a must-win if the Rebels are going to contend for a bowl. I think UNLV pulls this one out and builds some momentum before conference play begins.

San Diego State

The Aztecs face their toughest game to date as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on Utah. This is going to be a tough one for San Diego State if they can’t be more efficient in the passing game. They will also need the secondary to play much better or they risk falling to 1-2.

San Jose State

The Spartans will look to recover from a tough loss to Auburn, where they nearly pulled off the upset. They will use their bye and have an extra week to prepare for a winnable game against Western Michigan.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs really wanted that win over Oregon State as a momentum boost heading into a tough game against a rejuvenated USC team this weekend. I think the Bulldogs will be able to put some points up this weekend. I’m not sure if the defense can raise to the occasion to pull off the top ten upset.

