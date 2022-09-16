 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

Can the conference get back on track this week?

By MikeWittmann
/ new

NCAA Football: Colorado at Air Force Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

College football is back for another week and 10 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 16th

Air Force vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, September 17th

North Texas vs UNLV (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

UT Martin vs Boise State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1

Colorado State vs Washington State (3:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network

Nevada vs Iowa (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network

UTEP vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

San Diego State vs Utah (8:00 PM MT) | Coerage: ESPN2

Fresno State vs USC (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox

Duquesne vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Air Force/Wyoming: -15 Air Force, O/U 47

North Texas/UNLV: -2.5 UNLV, O/U 63

UT Martin/Boise State: No odds provided for games against FCS teams.

Colorado State/Washington State: +17 Colorado State, O/U 54

Nevada/Iowa: +23 Nevada, O/U 39

UTEP/New Mexico: +2.5 New Mexico, O/U 39

San Diego State/Utah: +21 San Diego State, O/U 50

Fresno State/USC: +12.5 Fresno State, O/U 74

Duquesne/Hawaii: No odds provided for games against FCS teams

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

  • Air Force: The Falcons should keep rolling right along, but do need to clear up their turnovers from last week.
  • Wyoming: The offense will need to find a way to combat the AFA defense. Also, the Cowboys have a history of playing the option well. Will that continue?
  • UNLV: Can the Rebels show they are for real but keeping up their strong play?
  • Boise State: Can the Broncos find any resemblance of an offense?
  • Colorado State: Same with the Rams, will they find their mojo with the Air Raid to be competitive this year?
  • Nevada: Will the Wolf Pack rise to the occasion against a P5 team or reveal their inexperience?
  • New Mexico: Can the Lobos rebound from a bad defeat and show they are a different team this year?
  • San Diego State: The Aztecs beat Utah a year ago. Can they find the winning formula once again?
  • Fresno State: The Bulldogs took a tough loss last week but face another tough opponent this week. Will they be up to the task?
  • Hawaii: Can they find a way to win this week? Look for them to play much better against an FCS foe. If not, it won’t be good.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 88%
    Air Force
    (8 votes)
  • 11%
    Wyoming
    (1 vote)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 37%
    North Texas
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    UNLV
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    UT Martin
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Boise State
    (8 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Colorado State
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Washington State
    (9 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 10%
    Nevada
    (1 vote)
  • 90%
    Iowa
    (9 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 25%
    UTEP
    (2 votes)
  • 75%
    New Mexico
    (6 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    San Diego State
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Utah
    (9 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 37%
    Fresno State
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    USC
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 42%
    Duquesne
    (3 votes)
  • 57%
    Hawaii
    (4 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

