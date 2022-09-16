Week 3: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and 10 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 16th

Air Force vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, September 17th

North Texas vs UNLV (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network UT Martin vs Boise State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Colorado State vs Washington State (3:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network Nevada vs Iowa (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network UTEP vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network San Diego State vs Utah (8:00 PM MT) | Coerage: ESPN2 Fresno State vs USC (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox Duquesne vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Air Force/Wyoming: -15 Air Force, O/U 47

North Texas/UNLV: -2.5 UNLV, O/U 63

UT Martin/Boise State: No odds provided for games against FCS teams.

Colorado State/Washington State: +17 Colorado State, O/U 54

Nevada/Iowa: +23 Nevada, O/U 39

UTEP/New Mexico: +2.5 New Mexico, O/U 39

San Diego State/Utah: +21 San Diego State, O/U 50

Fresno State/USC: +12.5 Fresno State, O/U 74

Duquesne/Hawaii: No odds provided for games against FCS teams

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Air Force: The Falcons should keep rolling right along, but do need to clear up their turnovers from last week.

The Falcons should keep rolling right along, but do need to clear up their turnovers from last week. Wyoming: The offense will need to find a way to combat the AFA defense. Also, the Cowboys have a history of playing the option well. Will that continue?

The offense will need to find a way to combat the AFA defense. Also, the Cowboys have a history of playing the option well. Will that continue? UNLV: Can the Rebels show they are for real but keeping up their strong play?

Boise State: Can the Broncos find any resemblance of an offense?

Can the Broncos find any resemblance of an offense? Colorado State: Same with the Rams, will they find their mojo with the Air Raid to be competitive this year?

Nevada: Will the Wolf Pack rise to the occasion against a P5 team or reveal their inexperience?

Will the Wolf Pack rise to the occasion against a P5 team or reveal their inexperience? New Mexico: Can the Lobos rebound from a bad defeat and show they are a different team this year?

Can the Lobos rebound from a bad defeat and show they are a different team this year? San Diego State: The Aztecs beat Utah a year ago. Can they find the winning formula once again?

The Aztecs beat Utah a year ago. Can they find the winning formula once again? Fresno State: The Bulldogs took a tough loss last week but face another tough opponent this week. Will they be up to the task?

The Bulldogs took a tough loss last week but face another tough opponent this week. Will they be up to the task? Hawaii: Can they find a way to win this week? Look for them to play much better against an FCS foe. If not, it won’t be good.

Who Will Win:

