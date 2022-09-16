Week 3: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and 10 Mountain West teams are playing. Will the Mountain West have a successful week or will it be a disappointment? Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, September 16th
Air Force vs Wyoming (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, September 17th
North Texas vs UNLV (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
UT Martin vs Boise State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Colorado State vs Washington State (3:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network
Nevada vs Iowa (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network
UTEP vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
San Diego State vs Utah (8:00 PM MT) | Coerage: ESPN2
Fresno State vs USC (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox
Duquesne vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Air Force/Wyoming: -15 Air Force, O/U 47
North Texas/UNLV: -2.5 UNLV, O/U 63
UT Martin/Boise State: No odds provided for games against FCS teams.
Colorado State/Washington State: +17 Colorado State, O/U 54
Nevada/Iowa: +23 Nevada, O/U 39
UTEP/New Mexico: +2.5 New Mexico, O/U 39
San Diego State/Utah: +21 San Diego State, O/U 50
Fresno State/USC: +12.5 Fresno State, O/U 74
Duquesne/Hawaii: No odds provided for games against FCS teams
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Game Previews:
- Air Force
- Wyoming
- UNLV
- Boise State
- Colorado State
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- San Diego State
- Fresno State
- Hawaii
What to Watch For:
- Air Force: The Falcons should keep rolling right along, but do need to clear up their turnovers from last week.
- Wyoming: The offense will need to find a way to combat the AFA defense. Also, the Cowboys have a history of playing the option well. Will that continue?
- UNLV: Can the Rebels show they are for real but keeping up their strong play?
- Boise State: Can the Broncos find any resemblance of an offense?
- Colorado State: Same with the Rams, will they find their mojo with the Air Raid to be competitive this year?
- Nevada: Will the Wolf Pack rise to the occasion against a P5 team or reveal their inexperience?
- New Mexico: Can the Lobos rebound from a bad defeat and show they are a different team this year?
- San Diego State: The Aztecs beat Utah a year ago. Can they find the winning formula once again?
- Fresno State: The Bulldogs took a tough loss last week but face another tough opponent this week. Will they be up to the task?
- Hawaii: Can they find a way to win this week? Look for them to play much better against an FCS foe. If not, it won’t be good.
Who Will Win:
