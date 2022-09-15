Mountaintop View 9-15-22. Craig Thompson, Rankings, Ram turnovers, NCAA updates, Bottom 25.

Welcome to Thursday. We have a ton of news for you today. Read below for the latest around the Mountain West and college football world. Plus, we have more coverage for you today!

Fresh off securing the expansion of the college playoff, Craig Thompson has decided his to-do list is complete. The much critiqued Thompson is the only commissioner the conference has ever had, so this will be quite the change. He has had quite a list of accomplishments the past few years, negotiating new bowl ties, the conference media deal, and now the playoff model.

Chris Murray shares his version of the conference football rankings. Air Force sits at the top as the MWC’s only unbeaten team. The top four are no surprise, and the middle of the conference can really be in any order, but he probably has Wyoming a bit too high and UNLV a bit too low. No surprise who is bringing up the rear.

To be clear, neither of these things are out of the ordinary for a team with a new coaching staff. It’s not necessarily anyone’s fault. but it is noteworthy. Colorado State has struggled to start the season, especially on offense. While that would be understandable for a new scheme, it’s mostly comprised of players who have been in the scheme for years. But this week has now seen two players announce they are leaving the program. First, WR Dante Wright, who entered and exited the portal and then announced he would reenter in December. Sure the offense could use someone with his talent? Now, kicker Cayden Camper has left the program. He was not at practice this week after playing in last Saturday’s game. Both are a bit strange.

There will be no Division 4 or breakaway from the NCAA anytime soon.

Takeaway from LEAD1 AD summit in DC on NCAA football governance: the preference is to keep FBS within the NCAA with a streamlined FBS-only policy-making group.



The momentum to split FBS from the NCAA is fading, as many have expected the last few weeks. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 14, 2022

The Bottom 25 is filled with Mountain West teams.

The BOTTOM 25 teams in college football

(Via @TomFornelli)



1. Hawaii

2. Colorado State

3. Navy

4. Charlotte

5. Colorado

6. New Mexico State

7. Ball State

8. Bowling Green

9. UMass

10. Utah State



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/stxjwpKBIh — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 14, 2022

On the horizon: