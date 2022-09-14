Mountaintop View 9-14-22

Why Nevada’s Ken Wilson told his team he loved them after Wolf Pack’s first loss of season
Nevada started the 2022 season 2-0 and impressed against Texas State a week ago, but suffered an embarrassing loss this past weekend to a ranked FCS program. How is head coach Ken Wilson handling this? Read above for the details.
What’s wrong with Utah State football?
From Mountain West champions to being blown away by an FCS foe. Utah State football is experiencing a crisis of sorts after this past week’s shocking loss to Weber State, one that led to friction between head coach Blake Anderson and the fans?! Insane how quickly things turned sour. What went wrong? Read above.
Week 3 SP+ Picks
WEEK 3 SP+ PICKS
A&M 29, Miami 22
Oregon 28, BYU 27
PSU 25, Auburn 23
NC St 31, Tex Tech 23
Mich St 29, Wash 22
UGA 38, SC 13
OU 36, Nebraska 22
Texas 39, UTSA 24
USC 33, Fresno 26?
Arizona 25, NDSU 24??
Miss St 27, LSU 26
Purdue 29, 'Cuse 24https://t.co/OL1gl0Eq1G pic.twitter.com/frGJdVIfDD
Boise State-Texas A&M hoops matchup confirmed
Boise State-Texas A&M hoops matchup confirmed
in the Lone Star State
Hoops season can't come fast enough!
Hoops season can't come fast enough!#BleedBlue #WhatsNext
Everyone is adding giant jumbotrons these days
Everyone is adding giant jumbotrons these days
Getting ready for CHAOS !!!
Getting ready for CHAOS !!!#BleedBlue #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/Hfic0aYzTG
Notable name enters the transfer portal
Colorado St. senior WR Dante Wright has entered the transfer portal. Wright was limited to nine games due to injury last season & was still second on the team with 43 catches for 538 yards & three touchdowns.
On The Horizon:
Today - Peak Perspective: What does Playoff Expansion mean for the Mountain West?
Thursday - Hawaii vs. Duquesne: Three things to look for, Prediction
