Mountaintop View 9-14-22

How are Nevada and Utah State handling last week’s losses, Dante Wright leaves, SP+ picks, Scheduling news and more from Tuesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Why Nevada’s Ken Wilson told his team he loved them after Wolf Pack’s first loss of season

Nevada started the 2022 season 2-0 and impressed against Texas State a week ago, but suffered an embarrassing loss this past weekend to a ranked FCS program. How is head coach Ken Wilson handling this? Read above for the details.

What’s wrong with Utah State football?

From Mountain West champions to being blown away by an FCS foe. Utah State football is experiencing a crisis of sorts after this past week’s shocking loss to Weber State, one that led to friction between head coach Blake Anderson and the fans?! Insane how quickly things turned sour. What went wrong? Read above.

Week 3 SP+ Picks

Boise State-Texas A&M hoops matchup confirmed

Everyone is adding giant jumbotrons these days

Notable name enters the transfer portal

On The Horizon:

Today - Peak Perspective: What does Playoff Expansion mean for the Mountain West?

Thursday - Hawaii vs. Duquesne: Three things to look for, Prediction

