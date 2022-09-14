Mountaintop View 9-14-22

Nevada started the 2022 season 2-0 and impressed against Texas State a week ago, but suffered an embarrassing loss this past weekend to a ranked FCS program. How is head coach Ken Wilson handling this? Read above for the details.

From Mountain West champions to being blown away by an FCS foe. Utah State football is experiencing a crisis of sorts after this past week’s shocking loss to Weber State, one that led to friction between head coach Blake Anderson and the fans?! Insane how quickly things turned sour. What went wrong? Read above.

Week 3 SP+ Picks

A&M 29, Miami 22

Oregon 28, BYU 27

PSU 25, Auburn 23

NC St 31, Tex Tech 23

Mich St 29, Wash 22

UGA 38, SC 13

OU 36, Nebraska 22

Texas 39, UTSA 24

USC 33, Fresno 26?

Arizona 25, NDSU 24??

Miss St 27, LSU 26

Boise State-Texas A&M hoops matchup confirmed

in the Lone Star State



Everyone is adding giant jumbotrons these days

Notable name enters the transfer portal

