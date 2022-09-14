Bowl Predictions: Week 2

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

I dropped from seven to six teams this week and I really debated about going to five. The Falcons are firmly in the driver’s seat for the LA Bowl and the Bulldogs are likely still on track to play in a quality bowl. Boise State and San Diego State still look like bowl teams to me, but bowl teams in the 7/8 win range. Currently, I think San Jose State and UNLV look like the best bets among the rest to make a bowl, but if someone put Wyoming instead, I wouldn’t argue with them.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Air Force has a solid case for best Group of Five team. They have a schedule that could lend itself to 12-0. Right now I have 6 teams, but I could see it being fewer.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

I’m not yet picking the Falcons for NY6 Bowl. All of their out-of-conference opponents are 0-2 right now. Strength of schedule would be a problem even if they are 12-0.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

With this whacky weekend behind us, some certain shakeups. Air Force looks like they could run the table by winning the conference leaving Fresno to the LA bowl. San Diego, San Jose and Boise all look to be solid contenders. Others up for the taking.

Rudy

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Boise State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Adam

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wyoming

Other Bowl (Frisco): Nevada