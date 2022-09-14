Bowl Predictions: Week 2

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
I dropped from seven to six teams this week and I really debated about going to five. The Falcons are firmly in the driver’s seat for the LA Bowl and the Bulldogs are likely still on track to play in a quality bowl. Boise State and San Diego State still look like bowl teams to me, but bowl teams in the 7/8 win range. Currently, I think San Jose State and UNLV look like the best bets among the rest to make a bowl, but if someone put Wyoming instead, I wouldn’t argue with them.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Air Force has a solid case for best Group of Five team. They have a schedule that could lend itself to 12-0. Right now I have 6 teams, but I could see it being fewer.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
I’m not yet picking the Falcons for NY6 Bowl. All of their out-of-conference opponents are 0-2 right now. Strength of schedule would be a problem even if they are 12-0.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
With this whacky weekend behind us, some certain shakeups. Air Force looks like they could run the table by winning the conference leaving Fresno to the LA bowl. San Diego, San Jose and Boise all look to be solid contenders. Others up for the taking.
Rudy
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Boise State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Adam
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wyoming
Other Bowl (Frisco): Nevada
