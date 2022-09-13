Mountaintop View 9-13-22

We start off with the newest Players of the Week from Week 2 play and add some dust settled observations from around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!
Mountain West POTW Honors
Volleyball
Congrats to this week's #MWVB Players of the week
@BroncoSportsVB
@UNMLoboVB#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/6xRWy6vwNK
Football
Congrats to this week's #MWFB Players of the Week!
⚡️@AF_Football
@wyo_football
@UNMLoboFB#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/Mafqrmicyy
Kiszla: Why is CU football program dead as a doornail? Blame Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.
Interesting article from the Denver Post on the current sad state of Colorado Buffalo football with the opinion that it is because of the Falcon head coach.
What Coach Tedford said after Bulldogs’ heartbreaker to Beavers
With the lead changing 3 times in the final two minutes, the game came down to one play. Read what Bulldog Head Coach Jeff Tedford had to say about the game.
After two very different games to open the season, No. 14 Utah preparing to host San Diego State
After Utah took out their season opening loss at Florida on Southern Utah on Saturday, they look forward in hosting the Aztecs this week. See how they are preparing for their rematch after last season’s triple overtime loss.
Forgiveness the best approach for fans, Blake Anderson after Weber State upset
After the Aggies upset loss to their neighbor Weber State quite handily, the Aggie head coach had some pointed comments on their fan base. Now that a little time has passed, here is one opinion on what should happen next.
A call for Ram fans to be patient
Trust the process — it’s going to take time to rebuild CSU Football the right wayhttps://t.co/6kSalrl9Kn— Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) September 12, 2022
