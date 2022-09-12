Utah State Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Weber State

What was expected to be an easier win for Utah State at the beginning of the season turned into an absolute disaster for the Aggies. The first half ended with Weber State leading 13-7 before the Wildcats were able to score 15 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.

Utah State would force three turnovers but would also commit four of their own, including three interceptions by Logan Bonner. The Aggies would also lose a fumble in a frustrating 35-7 loss to Weber State.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

FG Weber State; Kyle Thompson 32 yard field goal; Weber State: 3; USU: 0

TD USU; Terrell Vaughn 100 yard kickoff return; USU: 7; Weber State: 3

TD Weber State; Josh Davis 17 yard touchdown run; Weber State: 10; USU: 7

FG Weber State; Kyle Thompson 20 yard field goal; Weber State: 13; USU: 7

Third quarter

TD Weber State; Bronson Barron nine yard touchdown pass to Ty MacPherson, two point conversion good; Weber State: 21; USU: 7

TD Weber State; Desmond Williams 33 yard touchdown interception return; Weber State: 28; USU: 7

Fourth quarter

TD Weber State; Bronson Barron 18 yard touchdown pass to Ty MacPherson; Weber State: 35; USU: 7

Final: Weber State: 35; USU: 7

Statistics Comparison

First downs: Weber State: 22; USU: 18

Third downs: Weber State: 10-19; USU: 2-15

Passing yards: Weber State: 202 yards; USU: 157 yards

Rushing yards: Weber State: 199 yards; USU: 126 yards

Penalties: Weber State: 8-56; USU: 11-101

Turnovers: Weber State: 3 turnovers; USU: 4 turnovers

Possession: Weber State: 35:54; USU: 24:06

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive Player of the Game: There wasn’t a ton of success for Utah State in the passing game, but the Aggies did rush for 126 yards. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 64 of those yards and produced the most productive offense.

Defensive Player of the Game: Utah State grabbed three interceptions in their game against Weber State and Michael Anyanwu had nine total tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and had one of the three interceptions.

Analysis

This was a bad loss for Utah State. Even through forcing three turnovers, the Aggies still allowed 35 points and were only able to score seven themselves. Once again Utah State gave up a chunk of rushing yards and was not able to convert on third down, going down to a 13% conversion rate. The Aggies need to figure out how to get more pressure on defense and find a rhythm on offense. Losing one game does not mean that Utah State will be unable to find themselves as a team, but their entrance into Mountain West play looks a little more daunting, especially since UNLV hasn’t looked too bad. The Aggies are a mystery right now and have a lot to figure out.