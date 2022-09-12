Mountain West Connection Players of the Week (Week 2)

In a week of frustrating results for the conference, there were some great individual performances this past weekend. Let’s highlight the top performers.

Offensive Player of the Week

Brad Roberts

It came down to Roberts and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. Ultimately, we decided to go with Roberts because his team came away with the victory over a Power 5 team. Roberts carried the load for the Falcons in their victory over Colorado. He finished the game with 24 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons head to Laramie to take on Wyoming this Friday night.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jerrae Williams (UNLV)

Williams finished the game against Cal with seven tackles and an interception. Williams played a key role as UNLV almost upset the Bears.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jordan Byrd (San Diego State)

Byrd returned a punt for a touchdown which ignited an Aztec team that was struggling on offense. He also added a 36-yard kickoff return to help the Aztecs secure their first victory of the season.

Who were your top performers from week two? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.