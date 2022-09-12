Mountaintop View 9-12-22. BSU & Falcons dominate, Rams destroyed, Rebels & Bulldogs lose heartbreakers.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, although the week certainly could have gone better for the conference. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the internet below.

6 sacks, even more tackles for loss, and a blocked kick in the endzone recovered for a touchdown proved to be more than New Mexico could handle. Both offenses struggled early, with each team trading punts in the first quarter. However, Boise State was able to connect on a few deep passes while New Mexico was not, and that proved to be much of the difference in the game. The Lobos did their scoring on two plays; finally connecting on a deep shot and a 100+ yard kickoff return.

Air Force scored early and often, but some miscues in the first half kept the game within reach (at least according to the score). Two mostly fumbles, including one right at the goalline, plus a snap that sailed over the punter’s head, gave Colorado some extra opportunities. But the Falcon defense stepped up, and then the offense ran away with the game (literally) in the second half. Brad Roberts continued to do Brad Roberts things.

After spotting Cal 14 points, UNLV was in this game. Their defense held them to a pair of FGs the rest of the way and the offense got on the board with two touchdowns. The Rebels had five chances late in the game to take the lead, but couldn’t convert on any of them. While there were some calls that didn’t go there way, there was also a lack of execution. Still, the Rebels look much improved through two games.

No one expected Colorado State to play Michigan close, but it was a bit surprising their Air Raid offense couldn’t muster more than a touchdown. Their lack of scoring carried over into the game against Middle Tennessee State. Many expected this to be an easy game, and they were right, just got the team wrong. The Blue Raiders were in complete control from the get go on both sides of the ball, leading 27-0 at halftime. Things were more competitive in the second half, as Tory Horton scored 3 touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

It was a great game but someone had to be on the losing side, and this one was the Bulldogs. It was a close game the entire way, and a back and forth affair at the end, but Oregon State scored on the last play of the game, finding the endzone as time expired. Jake Haener was great, as usual, and the defense stepped often. However, neither proved to be enough as the Bulldogs lose their first game of the season, the Beavers move to 2-0 against the Mountain West, and the conference loses another winnable Power 5 matchup.

G5 Conference Champion SP+ odds

G5 title odds, per SP+



AAC: Cincy 54%, SMU 19%, UCF 11%, UH 11%

C-USA: UAB 35%, UTSA 35%, WKU 19%, FAU 7%

MAC: Toledo 53%, Miami 19%, CMU 6%, NIU 5%

MWC: AFA 39%, Fresno 35%, BSU 20%, SDSU 4%

SBC: UL 33%, App 26%, Marshall 18%, JMU 9%*



(* JMU not eligible, but I don't care) — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 11, 2022

On the horizon: