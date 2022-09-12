It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The season is up and run and recruiting should heat up in September and that wave will last through December. This past week, we came out of the dead period and into the evaluation period. Soon, official visits will be happening during games as teams host recruits. There were only a few offers and those were mostly for future classes. Official visitors took place, but Air Force and Nevada were the only with new commits. Between hosting a visitor and new verbal pledge, this week, Nevada takes a turn on the banner.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 6

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

New Mexico: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 51

Visit Recap

DB Naz Hill (Wyoming)

“Overall everything was a highlight, but the last-second win was amazing. The staff, coaches and everyone was great. Including the meeting with the coach. The coaches were talking about the way they do things in Wyoming and how positive the overall experience is. Coach Bohl was great in our meeting also. He was down to earth, honest and told me how much they want me. That made me smile. I believe I can fit their system, I’m a willing and quick learner. I’m physical and I want to be great.”

OL Kevin Allen (Wyoming)

“The biggest highlight was definitely seeing them come out with a win. They dominated. Also, seeing the facilities as definitely a big deal. I got to talk to the coaches, we really just talked about everything about the school and how they run their program. If I went here, I feel like I would fit right in. They are basically run the same front I already run now in high school, so it’s all the same for me.”

Commitment Spotlight

DB Dane Parker (Air Force)

“I decided to choose Air Force because it was the perfect combination of great D1 FBS football, along with Ivy League level education and tons of benefits. The staff was so welcoming to my family and me on the visit and made it feel like home. Colorado Springs is a cool area and a nice place to live, with Denver just up the road.”

DB Kason Hooks (Air Force)

“Air Force has always been on my radar since a kid, I always thought it was cool how you could serve your country and still play football at a very high level. When they offered me, it was almost just a no-brainer to commit. All of the coaching staff has been super welcoming to me throughout this whole recruiting process, making sure I’m comfortable with any decisions I make. Air Force is criminally underrated when it comes to their defense, being top 5 in the FBS with yards against. I also feel that my talents of being a leader, lockdown corner in man to man, and being able to come down and make tackles at the corner position will help contribute to the team tremendously.”

K Kaden Lorick (Nevada)

“The reasons I decided to commit to the University of Nevada are: I love the coaches who are going to be coaching me such as Coach Bolden and Coach Yanagi. Nevada treated me very well on my visit. The people who took pictures and gave me a campus tour were great.I like the kicking situation and feel like I can come in and compete and contribute immediately. It meant a lot to me that Coach Bolden and Yanagi took a chance, had confidence in me believed in me enough to offer me. I can’t wait to get on campus and get to work.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Khai Taylor was offered by Boise State

2024 QB Daniel Beale was offered by Colorado State

2024 QB Austin Mack was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Max Parrott was offered by Colorado State

2025 RB/LB Karson Cox was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/TE Bear Tenney was offered by UNLV

JUCO DB Javar Strong was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Note: teams also host a number of unofficial visitors. So some visitors may not show up in this section for that reason.

DB Jonah Lewis visited Nevada

OL Kevin Allen visited Wyoming

Commits

DB Kason Hooks committed to Air Force

K Kaden Lorick committed to Nevada

Decommits

