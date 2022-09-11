Boise State Rebounds Against New Mexico

Improvement.

Disaster averted (for now...)

While Boise State didn’t clobber New Mexico as they have in previous matchups, they looked more prepared than last week. Opponent aside, the Broncos’ defense showed out throughout the game and special teams was vastly improved, other than a Lobo kick return touchdown.

Despite the offense looking better, Hank Bachmeier and company did come out of the gates slow with back-to-back three and outs. The pass protection was as expected with the Bronco size advantage in the trenches, but the running game still wasn’t up to par with what it is capable of.

SCORING DRIVES

2nd Quarter (14:53) - 18 yard pass from QB Hank Bachmeier to WR Latrell Caples (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 7 - New Mexico 0

2nd Quarter (6:57) - 48-yard field goal by Jonah Dalmas

Boise State 10 - New Mexico 0

3rd Quarter (9:49) - UNM punt blocked by Andrew Simpson and recovered by Deven Wright (Damas PAT)

Boise State 17 - New Mexico 0

4th Quarter (14:53) - 3-yard pass from QB Hank Bachmeier to RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 24 - New Mexico 0

4th Quarter (14:35) - 69-yard pass from QB Miles Kendrick to WR Geordon Porter (Drzewiecki PAT)

Boise State 24 - New Mexico 7

4th Quarter (6:21) - 4-yard pass from QB Hank Bachmeier to WR Latrell Caples (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 31 - New Mexico 7

4th Quarter (6:07) - 100-yard kickoff return by Christian Washington (Drzewiecki PAT)

Boise State 31 - New Mexico 14

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS 31 - NEW MEXICO LOBOS 14

Takeaways

Hank Bachmeier looked good, not great. The quarterback threw for three touchdowns, but wasn’t able to eclipse 200 yards. The interception in the fourth quarter was not advised with two Lobo defenders tracking the ball.

Taylen Green only playing one snap was a surprise considering who they were playing. It appears that the coaching staff will place Green under the label of “use in case of emergency” and not give him multiple series in a game where they have control.

Running back Ashton Jeanty had a better day than George Holani. Both through the air and on the ground, Jeanty outperformed Holani statistically with fewer opportunities. In case it wasn’t apparent, the true freshman will not only be the running back of the future, but he will have a major impact this season.

Wide receiver Latrell Caples is establishing himself as one of the more reliable targets in the receiving corps. Both receptions for Caples resulted in touchdowns.

Billy Bowens is being treated as a top target with the amount of targets he is getting while Stefan Cobbs has yet to have a breakout game.

The offensive line is still looking to have a solid performance through 60 minutes. Not having both right guards Ben Dooley and Mason Randolph was a tough break, but the coaching staff emphasized dependable depth and it needs to make an impact.

The defensive line took last week to heart and played out of their minds, beating their assignments and sacking the quarterback six times thanks to linebacker Ezekiel Noa contributing 1.5 sacks to the total.

The linebackers, led by D.J. Schramm and Noa, continued to perform well as they flew to the ball and made big plays near the sidelines.

The secondary did its job outside of a deep ball in the fourth quarter when Jaylen Clark was beat on a deep shot that put the Lobos on the scoreboard. We didn’t receive clarification on why JL Skinner was inactive, but Kaonohi Kaniho and Alexander Teubner stepped up to fill the void.

Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds had a much better outing, averaging 45 yards and pinning the ball inside the 20 three times. Kicker Jonah Dalmas nailed his only attempt of the game, a 48-yard field goal in the 2nd quarter.

Going Forward

After securing their first win of 2022 and opening Mountain West play 1-0, the Broncos will come home and take on a ranked FCS squad in University of Tennessee-Martin (UT-Martin) in the home-opener.

Out of the Ohio Valley conference, the #14 Skyhawks are 1-1 on the season after losing yesterday to #5 Missouri State 35-30.

Look for a preview to be released on Friday.

