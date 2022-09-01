Mountaintop View 9-1-22

Mountain West Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Slate
The wait is over, the Mountain West released the conference schedule for the approaching hoops season. Wyoming, San Diego State are expected to be the frontrunners for the upcoming season. Though, as evidenced by Boise State shockingly sweeping the conference championships last year, anything can happen.
Game Preview: ‘Bows football look to bounce back against Western Kentucky on Saturday
While most Mountain West fans are geeked for opening week, Hawaii football is in a crisis mode of sorts after being shockingly demolished by Vanderbilt in Week 0. Was the loss an aberration? Or a sign of things to come? Pivotal game awaits on Saturday against Western Kentucky.
Week 1 SP+ picks
WEEK 1 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 30, 2022
UGA 36, Oregon 17
Ohio State 35, ND 23
Arkansas 29, Cincy 26
Utah 29.1, Florida 28.9
Pitt 36, WVU 22
Penn State 26, Purdue 22
LSU 28, FSU 24
Baylor 46, Albany ... 1
THE SPREADSHEET IS UP. (FCS/D2/D3/NAIA!! coming soon!)https://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/3LmuvPQQsu
SDSU AD previews the Aztecs’ new stadium
@jdwicker joins @JKurtz_MWN on Bashor Field at @SnapdragonStdm to walk us through the project from start to finish#AtThePeak | @GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/k4TJDnHb56— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 31, 2022
Don’t blame the big guys up front, Wyo fans
Stats from @PFF illustrate that Wyoming's OL was pretty impressive last week, despite a lopsided loss.— Josh Criswell (@criswell_sports) August 31, 2022
Highest pass blocking grade (76.1) of any team that played a P5 opponent (Northwestern was the closest at 68.2). RS-FR Emmanuel Pregnon and Jack Walsh both graded > 80.
Big crowd expected for Fresno State opener tonight
.@FresnoStateFB late afternoon update on ticket sales for Cal Poly - they're now expecting 34,000 to 35,000. There have only been two crowds of 35+ for a home opener since 2010 - Nebraska in '14 and Incarnate Word in '17 for @derekcarrqb jersey retirement and @CoachTedford debut— Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) September 1, 2022
Spartans are in action tonight against Portland State
#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/giKV6DE95f— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) August 31, 2022
