Mountaintop View 9-1-22

MWC men’s hoops schedule is out, SP+ picks, SDSU’s new stadium, Week 1 Thursday matchups and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Div I Men’s Championship - First Four - Indiana v Wyoming Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mountain West Announces 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Slate

The wait is over, the Mountain West released the conference schedule for the approaching hoops season. Wyoming, San Diego State are expected to be the frontrunners for the upcoming season. Though, as evidenced by Boise State shockingly sweeping the conference championships last year, anything can happen.

Game Preview: ‘Bows football look to bounce back against Western Kentucky on Saturday

While most Mountain West fans are geeked for opening week, Hawaii football is in a crisis mode of sorts after being shockingly demolished by Vanderbilt in Week 0. Was the loss an aberration? Or a sign of things to come? Pivotal game awaits on Saturday against Western Kentucky.

Week 1 SP+ picks

SDSU AD previews the Aztecs’ new stadium

Don’t blame the big guys up front, Wyo fans

Big crowd expected for Fresno State opener tonight

Spartans are in action tonight against Portland State

