Mountaintop View 9-1-22

The wait is over, the Mountain West released the conference schedule for the approaching hoops season. Wyoming, San Diego State are expected to be the frontrunners for the upcoming season. Though, as evidenced by Boise State shockingly sweeping the conference championships last year, anything can happen.

While most Mountain West fans are geeked for opening week, Hawaii football is in a crisis mode of sorts after being shockingly demolished by Vanderbilt in Week 0. Was the loss an aberration? Or a sign of things to come? Pivotal game awaits on Saturday against Western Kentucky.

Week 1 SP+ picks

UGA 36, Oregon 17

Ohio State 35, ND 23

Arkansas 29, Cincy 26

Utah 29.1, Florida 28.9

Pitt 36, WVU 22

Penn State 26, Purdue 22

LSU 28, FSU 24

Baylor 46, Albany ... 1



THE SPREADSHEET IS UP. (FCS/D2/D3/NAIA!! coming soon!)https://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/3LmuvPQQsu — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 30, 2022

SDSU AD previews the Aztecs’ new stadium

Don’t blame the big guys up front, Wyo fans

Stats from @PFF illustrate that Wyoming's OL was pretty impressive last week, despite a lopsided loss.



Highest pass blocking grade (76.1) of any team that played a P5 opponent (Northwestern was the closest at 68.2). RS-FR Emmanuel Pregnon and Jack Walsh both graded > 80. — Josh Criswell (@criswell_sports) August 31, 2022

Big crowd expected for Fresno State opener tonight

.@FresnoStateFB late afternoon update on ticket sales for Cal Poly - they're now expecting 34,000 to 35,000. There have only been two crowds of 35+ for a home opener since 2010 - Nebraska in '14 and Incarnate Word in '17 for @derekcarrqb jersey retirement and @CoachTedford debut — Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) September 1, 2022

Spartans are in action tonight against Portland State

