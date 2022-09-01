Week 1: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

The 2022 college football season is finally here! 11 of 12 Mountain West teams play today, so there will be no shortage of football games to watch. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Thursday, September 1st
Cal Poly vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Portland State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: NBCS Bay
Saturday, September 3rd
Colorado State vs Michigan (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: ABC
Nothern Iowa vs Air Force (11:00 AM MT) | Coverage: Altitude
Arizona vs San Diego State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS
Tulane vs Wyoming (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Texas State vs Nevada (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Nevada Sports Network
Utah State vs Alabama (5:30 PM MT) | Coerage: SEC Network
Maine vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Boise State vs Oregon State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN
Western Kentucky vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- Fresno State: -38.5, O/U 59.5
- San Jose State: -17.5, O/U 51.5
- Colorado State: +31, O/U 61.5
- Air Force: No odds for games against FCS teams
- San Diego State: -6, O/U 47
- Wyoming: +7, O/U 44
- Nevada: -1, O/U 52
- Utah State: +42, O/U 62
- New Mexico: No odds for games against FCS teams
- Boise State: +2.5, O/U 56.5
- Hawaii: +16, O/U 67.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
Game Previews:
- Fresno State
- San Jose State
- Colorado State
- Air Force
- San Diego State
- Wyoming
- Nevada:
- Utah State
- New Mexico
- Boise State
- Hawaii
What to Watch For:
- Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs hit the ground running on both sides of the ball. As a team with big expectations, they need show right away they can live up to them.
- San Jose State: The Spartans added a number of transfers at key offensive positions. Can that side of the ball get back to the dynamic ways they showed in 2020 or will they resemble the version that ended the 2021 season?
- Colorado State: Will the air raid offense be in sync, or will there be some growing pains with the transition? Also, how will the defense look? Also, will this game tell us much about the team at all?
- Air Force: How will the offense look if some key players are missing? And if some players are missing, will those behind them step up into bigger roles?
- San Diego State: How will the Aztecs look in the passing game? And can their offense score enough, and can their defense get enough stops without the benefits of great field position?
- Wyoming: Can their quarterback complete more than 25% of his passes? And more importantly, will the defense bounce back or have they taken a huge step backward?
- Nevada: Is their dynamic duo at running back enough to keep better G5 teams or will they be exposed?
- Utah State: Can they score points? Honestly, can anything from this game really tell us anything? It will not be fair to judge the Aggies by playing Bama (unless they win or keep it within three scores).
- New Mexico: Can the Lobos show anything on offense and score enough to remain in games? Also, will the defense be good enough to carry the team?
- Boise State: The Broncos did not live up to their standard last year. Was it an anomaly or the start of a new pattern? Can the offense move the ball with more consistency or will they continue to struggle?
- Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors bounce back against a more even opponent? Will the offense be able to establish a better rhythm? And can the defense get in better position to make plays?
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Cal Poly
-
100%
Fresno State
Poll
Who will win?
-
17%
Portland State
-
82%
San Jose State
Poll
Who will win?
-
6%
Colorado State
-
93%
Michigan
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Northern Iowa
-
100%
Air Force
Poll
Who will win?
-
16%
Arizona
-
83%
San Diego State
Poll
Who will win?
-
47%
Tulane
-
52%
Wyoming
Poll
Who will win?
-
11%
Texas State
-
88%
Nevada
Poll
Who will win?
-
5%
Utah State
-
94%
Alabama
Poll
Who will win?
-
22%
Maine
-
77%
New Mexico
Poll
Who will win?
-
77%
Boise State
-
22%
Oregon State
Poll
Who will win?
-
76%
Western Kentucky
-
23%
Hawaii
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...