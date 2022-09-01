Week 1: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

The 2022 college football season is finally here! 11 of 12 Mountain West teams play today, so there will be no shortage of football games to watch. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Thursday, September 1st

Cal Poly vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Portland State vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: NBCS Bay

Saturday, September 3rd

Colorado State vs Michigan (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: ABC Nothern Iowa vs Air Force (11:00 AM MT) | Coverage: Altitude Arizona vs San Diego State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Tulane vs Wyoming (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Texas State vs Nevada (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Nevada Sports Network Utah State vs Alabama (5:30 PM MT) | Coerage: SEC Network Maine vs New Mexico (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network Boise State vs Oregon State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Western Kentucky vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Fresno State: -38.5, O/U 59.5

-38.5, O/U 59.5 San Jose State: -17.5, O/U 51.5

-17.5, O/U 51.5 Colorado State: +31, O/U 61.5

+31, O/U 61.5 Air Force: No odds for games against FCS teams

No odds for games against FCS teams San Diego State: -6, O/U 47

-6, O/U 47 Wyoming: +7, O/U 44

+7, O/U 44 Nevada: -1, O/U 52

-1, O/U 52 Utah State: +42, O/U 62

+42, O/U 62 New Mexico: No odds for games against FCS teams

No odds for games against FCS teams Boise State: +2.5, O/U 56.5

+2.5, O/U 56.5 Hawaii: +16, O/U 67.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs hit the ground running on both sides of the ball. As a team with big expectations, they need show right away they can live up to them.

Can the Bulldogs hit the ground running on both sides of the ball. As a team with big expectations, they need show right away they can live up to them. San Jose State: The Spartans added a number of transfers at key offensive positions. Can that side of the ball get back to the dynamic ways they showed in 2020 or will they resemble the version that ended the 2021 season?

The Spartans added a number of transfers at key offensive positions. Can that side of the ball get back to the dynamic ways they showed in 2020 or will they resemble the version that ended the 2021 season? Colorado State: Will the air raid offense be in sync, or will there be some growing pains with the transition? Also, how will the defense look? Also, will this game tell us much about the team at all?

Will the air raid offense be in sync, or will there be some growing pains with the transition? Also, how will the defense look? Also, will this game tell us much about the team at all? Air Force: How will the offense look if some key players are missing? And if some players are missing, will those behind them step up into bigger roles?

How will the offense look if some key players are missing? And if some players are missing, will those behind them step up into bigger roles? San Diego State: How will the Aztecs look in the passing game? And can their offense score enough, and can their defense get enough stops without the benefits of great field position?

How will the Aztecs look in the passing game? And can their offense score enough, and can their defense get enough stops without the benefits of great field position? Wyoming: Can their quarterback complete more than 25% of his passes? And more importantly, will the defense bounce back or have they taken a huge step backward?

Can their quarterback complete more than 25% of his passes? And more importantly, will the defense bounce back or have they taken a huge step backward? Nevada : Is their dynamic duo at running back enough to keep better G5 teams or will they be exposed?

: Is their dynamic duo at running back enough to keep better G5 teams or will they be exposed? Utah State: Can they score points? Honestly, can anything from this game really tell us anything? It will not be fair to judge the Aggies by playing Bama (unless they win or keep it within three scores).

Can they score points? Honestly, can anything from this game really tell us anything? It will not be fair to judge the Aggies by playing Bama (unless they win or keep it within three scores). New Mexico: Can the Lobos show anything on offense and score enough to remain in games? Also, will the defense be good enough to carry the team?

Can the Lobos show anything on offense and score enough to remain in games? Also, will the defense be good enough to carry the team? Boise State: The Broncos did not live up to their standard last year. Was it an anomaly or the start of a new pattern? Can the offense move the ball with more consistency or will they continue to struggle?

The Broncos did not live up to their standard last year. Was it an anomaly or the start of a new pattern? Can the offense move the ball with more consistency or will they continue to struggle? Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors bounce back against a more even opponent? Will the offense be able to establish a better rhythm? And can the defense get in better position to make plays?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Cal Poly

Fresno State vote view results 0% Cal Poly (0 votes)

100% Fresno State (17 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Portland State

San Jose State vote view results 17% Portland State (3 votes)

82% San Jose State (14 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Colorado State

Michigan vote view results 6% Colorado State (1 vote)

93% Michigan (15 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Northern Iowa

Air Force vote view results 0% Northern Iowa (0 votes)

100% Air Force (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Arizona

San Diego State vote view results 16% Arizona (3 votes)

83% San Diego State (15 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Tulane

Wyoming vote view results 47% Tulane (8 votes)

52% Wyoming (9 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Texas State

Nevada vote view results 11% Texas State (2 votes)

88% Nevada (15 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Utah State

Alabama vote view results 5% Utah State (1 vote)

94% Alabama (16 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Maine

New Mexico vote view results 22% Maine (4 votes)

77% New Mexico (14 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Boise State

Oregon State vote view results 77% Boise State (14 votes)

22% Oregon State (4 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Western Kentucky

Hawaii vote view results 76% Western Kentucky (13 votes)

23% Hawaii (4 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.