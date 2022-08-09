Mountaintop View 8-9-22

The days cannot tick down fast enough for the start of the MW football season!! The preseason polls have started, plus we have links on some fall camp information. Enjoy!!
Where Western teams landed in Coaches Poll to start the season (5 MW teams in Top 50 should make for a great conference season!)
Preseason 2022 USA Today Coaches Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 8, 2022
8. Utah
12. Oregon
15. USC
29. BYU
34. SDSU
35. Fresno St
38. Utah St
38. Air Force
40. UCLA
40. Boise St
48. Oregon St
Utah State Football Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
Read the recap and who stood out during the Aggies scrimmage.
Costco is selling Fresno State football tickets
Must have a Costco membership. Unfortunately, free samples of games are not being offered.
SDSU Camp Notes: Defense loaded, OL rusty, it’s Braxton Burmeister’s team
Portal transfer QB Burmeister heads up an Aztec offense looking to be more complementary to another strong defensive unit.
MW Media list their Top 5 RBs
Take a look at the top running backs as voted on by media members heading into the 2022 #MWFB season ⤵️@USUFootball @wyo_football @BroncoSportsFB @FresnoStateFB @AF_Football ⚡️#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/b1HSeZn5zb— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 8, 2022
Bronco QB talks about his preparation for his fourth year at the helm of the Boise State offense
"My priorities were just being the best I can be at football. Coming in every single day and building habits that are going to help me into the season."#BoiseState QB Hank Bachmeier is back for a 4th season under center and his goal is clear.— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 8, 2022
"I want to win a MW Championship." pic.twitter.com/BhM0gOr9CQ
Nevada defensive lineman Dom Peterson named third-team preseason All-American
Pro Football Network announced their All-American lists Monday and Peterson was one of two MW players named.
FanSided takes a look at the two teams many pick to meet in the MW Championship Game:
Fresno State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Boise State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Which player will lead the MW in total points scored this year?
-
10%
Brad Roberts, Air Force
-
10%
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
-
24%
Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
-
3%
Jordan Mims, Fresno State
-
20%
George Holani, Boise State
-
3%
Haaziq Daniels, Air Force
-
6%
Titus Swen, Wyoming
-
0%
Calvin Tyler, Utah State
-
20%
Other
