Mountaintop View 8-9-22

Polls, Camp Notes, Predictions, and even a Costco mention!

By RudyEspino
Colorado State Spring Football Game

The days cannot tick down fast enough for the start of the MW football season!! The preseason polls have started, plus we have links on some fall camp information. Enjoy!!

Where Western teams landed in Coaches Poll to start the season (5 MW teams in Top 50 should make for a great conference season!)

Utah State Football Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Read the recap and who stood out during the Aggies scrimmage.

Costco is selling Fresno State football tickets

Must have a Costco membership. Unfortunately, free samples of games are not being offered.

SDSU Camp Notes: Defense loaded, OL rusty, it’s Braxton Burmeister’s team

Portal transfer QB Burmeister heads up an Aztec offense looking to be more complementary to another strong defensive unit.

MW Media list their Top 5 RBs

Bronco QB talks about his preparation for his fourth year at the helm of the Boise State offense

Nevada defensive lineman Dom Peterson named third-team preseason All-American

Pro Football Network announced their All-American lists Monday and Peterson was one of two MW players named.

FanSided takes a look at the two teams many pick to meet in the MW Championship Game:

Fresno State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Boise State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Poll Time!!!

Poll

Which player will lead the MW in total points scored this year?

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Media Days/Preseason Awards
  • Later today: SDSU Season Preview
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Ranking the 2022 Offenses in the Mountain West

