Mountaintop View 8-9-22

The days cannot tick down fast enough for the start of the MW football season!! The preseason polls have started, plus we have links on some fall camp information. Enjoy!!

Where Western teams landed in Coaches Poll to start the season (5 MW teams in Top 50 should make for a great conference season!)

Preseason 2022 USA Today Coaches Poll



8. Utah

12. Oregon

15. USC

29. BYU

34. SDSU

35. Fresno St

38. Utah St

38. Air Force

40. UCLA

40. Boise St

48. Oregon St — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 8, 2022

Read the recap and who stood out during the Aggies scrimmage.

Must have a Costco membership. Unfortunately, free samples of games are not being offered.

Portal transfer QB Burmeister heads up an Aztec offense looking to be more complementary to another strong defensive unit.

MW Media list their Top 5 RBs

Bronco QB talks about his preparation for his fourth year at the helm of the Boise State offense

"My priorities were just being the best I can be at football. Coming in every single day and building habits that are going to help me into the season."#BoiseState QB Hank Bachmeier is back for a 4th season under center and his goal is clear.



"I want to win a MW Championship." pic.twitter.com/BhM0gOr9CQ — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 8, 2022

Pro Football Network announced their All-American lists Monday and Peterson was one of two MW players named.

FanSided takes a look at the two teams many pick to meet in the MW Championship Game:

Poll Time!!!

Poll Which player will lead the MW in total points scored this year? Brad Roberts, Air Force

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

Jordan Mims, Fresno State

George Holani, Boise State

Haaziq Daniels, Air Force

Titus Swen, Wyoming

Calvin Tyler, Utah State

Other vote view results 10% Brad Roberts, Air Force (3 votes)

10% Jalen Cropper, Fresno State (3 votes)

24% Jonah Dalmas, Boise State (7 votes)

3% Jordan Mims, Fresno State (1 vote)

20% George Holani, Boise State (6 votes)

3% Haaziq Daniels, Air Force (1 vote)

6% Titus Swen, Wyoming (2 votes)

0% Calvin Tyler, Utah State (0 votes)

20% Other (6 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon: