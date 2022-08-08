MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-1-22. The latest offers, visits, commitments in the conference.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period, and things could not have been slower this past week. For recruiting updates, there were a handful of known offers and ten known commitments, as players commit prior to the start of their season as well as the teams they are committing to. Now that August is here and with it fall camps, it will likely be a slow part of the recruiting season as coaches focus on their current team, and building the current one takes a backseat. This week, Wyoming had three commitments, making it a big week for the Cowboys, and placing them on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 5

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, when the season starts, we will move into an evaluation period.

The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 47

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

LS Grant Rountree (Air Force)

“I really thought what would set me up best for my future. I had all the SEC schools recruiting me and I went on all the flashy visits but I wasn’t really sold on what they were promoting. I kinda decided later on in my recruiting process that I wanted to pursue going to a military academy. That’s when I hit up Air Force and got on a call with Coach Horton. Later on in the week they offered me and wanted me to come out for a visit. I honestly did not except how professional and welcoming all the coaches were. It was one of the most professional environments I’ve ever been in. I chose Air Force because I wanted to do something that would change me and make me a more disciplined and mature person in all aspects of life. It’s an Ivy league education as well as playing high-level FBS football. I don’t know what else you could ask for! Theirs so much camaraderie and tradition at the academy and I absolutely love it. Theirs so many opportunities at USAFA that no one in their life will ever experience and it’s honestly an offer that you can’t refuse.”

DL Brady Phillips (Air Force)

“When I visited the Air Force, I was instantly blown away by the hospitality from the whole staff. It started with a family barbecue at Coach Calhoun’s house, everyone was super welcoming. Then the next two days was all campus tour and position meetings, and that’s when I knew that Air Force always the right place for me. I really like their defensive mentality & philosophy. Coach Means and Coach Whitlow also were fantastic in answering all questions and showing me how my skillset will fit into their defensive scheme. All of this, along with getting a top notch education that will set me up to be successful in life made choosing the Air Force an easy decision for me and my family.”

DB Jelani McLaughlin (SDSU)

“The main reason I chose San Diego State was because of their defense. What the Aztecs do on defense especially for my position is what I am best at. What I would be doing in college as San Diego State is very similar to what I already do in high school. I also chose the school because I had a good connection with the coaches. I had multiple SDSU coaches come up to my high school and watch me perform during practice. Another reason is the city. San Diego is beautiful; great weather all the time by the beach and I am very familiar with the area. Overall SDSU feels like home and I know that I am going to a great competitive program that is going to help me reach all my future goals.”

TE Kamaehu Kaawalauole (SJSU)

“For me I wanted to commit before season, and I felt that San Jose was the best fit for me and what I am trying to be. I also really like the coaching staff who show constant love not only to me but to my family, coach Matt, coach Joe, coach Brennan, and Coach McGiven are great coaches that I get along with very well.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

August 1st is the first day teams can send out official offers to players. This is a good indication of which players schools are serious about and ones that don’t have fallen down on team’s recruiting boards. However, this also makes it confusing as some players have already received offers and are now tweeting them out again. So official offers are not tracked below and some new offers may have slipped through the cracks this week.

DE Kamuela Kaaihue was offered by Boise State

OL Caleb Barajas was offered by New Mexico

2025 QB Wyatt Becker was offered by UNLV

LS Walker Himebauch was offered by UNLV

LS Trent Middleton was offered by UNLV

DL Zander Esty was offered by UNLV

DL Kaden Jones was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits

RB Keegan Bass committed to Air Force

WR KeShon Singleton committed to Air Force

DL Michael Madrie committed to Boise State

RB Damian Henderson committed to Colorado State

DB Jelani McLaughlin committed to SDSU

TE Kamaehu Kaawalauole committed to SJSU

DE Zion Andreasen committed to Utah State

QB Kaden Anderson committed to Wyoming

DT Dante Drake committed to Wyoming

DT Jake Davies committed to Wyoming

Decommits

