Mountaintop View 8-5-22

Here are the seven questions as the Bulldogs get ready for their September 1 season opener in their highly anticipated season under returning Head Coach Jeff Tedford.

Nevada traveling to play Iowa was originally set as a homecoming for former coach Jay Norvell. Nevertheless, the Pack will get 1.5 million to play in front of an expected sellout crowd of 69,250 as the Hawkeyes have already sold out all of their 2022 home games.

Media day in Laramie became a big event unlike the past and had Coach Craig Bohl taking issue with the MW media’s predicted 5th place finish in the Mountain Division and unveiled a future vision to his team.

A former Aztec great hangs up his cleats and grabs a clipboard as an addition to Brady Hoke’s staff.

No MW team had more roster churn than the Wolf Pack. Get updated on who is on the current roster and who’s not since last season.

This transfer, which many predicted as soon as the RB went into the transfer portal in January, was made official by the Broncos on Wednesday.

CFN, not to be confused with BGB, goes into detail on the Lobos and their upcoming football season.

Boise State gives update on Athletics Master Plan

Boise State has announced football and basketball updates to its athletics master plan, with totals more than $300 million in future projects envisioned. https://t.co/AwzNFmjoEl pic.twitter.com/Cq5mH5z0tD — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 4, 2022

Poll Time

Tell us who you think is most indispensable (if you choose Other, please tell us in the Comment Section who you think it is!)

Poll Which of these players’ role and production would be hardest to replace for their team this season? Jake Haener, Fresno State QB

George Holani, Boise State RB

Caden McDonald, San Diego State LB

Haaziq Daniels, Air Force QB

Cade Hall, San Jose State DE

Titus Swen, Wyoming RB

Cam’Ron Carter, Colorado State LB

Other vote view results 57% Jake Haener, Fresno State QB (23 votes)

22% George Holani, Boise State RB (9 votes)

0% Caden McDonald, San Diego State LB (0 votes)

5% Haaziq Daniels, Air Force QB (2 votes)

0% Cade Hall, San Jose State DE (0 votes)

10% Titus Swen, Wyoming RB (4 votes)

2% Cam’Ron Carter, Colorado State LB (1 vote)

2% Other (1 vote) 40 votes total Vote Now

