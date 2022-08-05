Friday Night Lights Review S2E13

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Hulu Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season two will be discussed, from the opening episodes with a new coach at the helm to the sudden cliffhanger caused by the writer’s strike.

Jason lets his frustration gets the best of after Herc sold him a bad car and it will cost too much money to get fixed. Buddy offers him a job selling cars.

Tim comes out of the store while his old roommate meets him outside and they beat him up and tell him he has until the next of the week to get his money back.

The police come to Smash’s house to arrest him for assault. Every character is off to a rough start this episode.

Eric is telling Tami his women’s volleyball coach left in the middle of the season (remember she is the one who was rightfully making demands when Eric became the AD). Eric then persuades Tami to take the job. Then Eric gets the call about Smash.

Jason arrives for his first day at work and Buddy tells the team to teach him the ropes. The team doesn’t warm up to him, as they see him as competition, and it will cut into their sales as customers will have sympathy for someone in a wheelchair.

Corrina and Eric are with Smash and his lawyer going through the option. Corrina is obviously disappointed in him. The lawyer recommends he pleads guilty to a misdemeanor, but Smash objects to it.

Smash makes a public apology, but reporters have a lot of questions.

Tyra comes to Landry for school help. And she critiques the girl he is with.

Tim shows up to talk to Lyla in the middle of church and tells her what is going on. He tries to get her to come to his house and talk, and after her instant rebuttals, she agrees.

Tami realizes she is in over her head on her first day as volleyball coach, inheriting an 0-7 team. Tim is there helping and isn’t giving a lot of encouragement.

Jason is doing well as a salesman and is about to make a sale when a co-worker calls him back, telling him he isn’t following the rules about the point system (the pecking order of how gets to talk to customers first).

Tyra is over for dinner and Tami realizes that she has height and is aggressive and ends up recruiting her for the team, both to help Tami with the season and helping Tyra to boost her college resume.

Lyla lies to her boyfriend, going to Tim’s house rather than spending time with him. When she arrives, Tim prepares a nice dinner for her. She goes to leave and Tim says (again) that he loves her. She responds by saying it’s never going to happen.

Tyra is getting the hang of spiking the ball, but Tami helps her unlock her aggression and power.

Jason makes a strong pitch to a customer but he leaves without buying after 2.5 hours. He tells Buddy he’s no good and how he messed up the point system. Jason realizes he was being taken advantage of when Buddy tells him there is no point system. He also tells him that customer comes in all the time and never buys anything.

Lyla and her boyfriend are on a date and she confesses to him that she lied the other night and then comes clean.

Noelle comes to Smash’s house to apologize for everything that happened. While they are there, it is discovered some guys are calling his sister and harassing her.

The customer from yesterday comes back, and Jason is selected to talk to him again. Jason goes on the offensive, asking him why he won’t let himself have the car. The customer is offended but eventually starts to win him over. Jason appeals to who the person is rather than selling the car.

The reporters from the movie theater go on TV telling people Smash is a thug and lying about what happened. Reporters went straight to Smash after it aired when he was angry, and caught him in an emotional moment. Smash goes back on his apology and that also makes the news.

Lyla comes over to the Riggins's house with the money they owe, trying to help them. But she says she won’t be back anymore because she’s happy.

Tyra leads the volleyball team to their first victory of the season and the girls are having lots of fun, even Tyra.

Tim and Billy go to the house and pay the money. He insists on counting the money inside with them there. Billy keeps running his mouth and making things worse. He ends up getting into a fight. They barely escape without getting shot.

Coach Taylor is at Smash’s house when he gets home. He informs Smash that the board decided he is suspended for three games for his actions. Smash is in disbelief.

“I’m so proud of you. Now what weneed to do is we need to get you... We need to get that Tyra power behind it.” - Tami

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 19

Texas Forever official counter: 7

Riggins quitting the team official counter: 3

Coach Taylor calling Landry ‘Lance’ official counter: 6