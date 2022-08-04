Mountaintop View 8-4-22

Few programs across college football have learned as harshly about the transfer portal as Wyoming did last winter. Read above to learn how the Pokes intend to combat this going forward.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon makes some good points about Hawaii football, and college football in general this time of year. Hope springs sternal in August...sort of. For teams like UH, critics are projecting a rough debut season for Timmy Chang. Reardon is saying not so fast. Give it a read.

While some Mountain West teams finally kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, Hawaii has been at it for a week already. Read above about the impact senior defensive back Noa Kamana will make for the Warriors in 2022.

NY6 aspirations for Air Force?

Six schools projected to be favored in every regular season game:



Air Force

Alabama*

Georgia

Ohio State*

Oklahoma

Utah



*Crimson Tide & Buckeyes projected to be double-digit favorites in all 12 games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 3, 2022

Sights and sounds as fall camps open across the MWC

The Aggie D-line playing with a lot of juice and energy during fall camp.#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Y6RRSp9xTr — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 3, 2022

Gather yourself ✅

Get your thoughts right ✅@AABroncoHC definitely brought the energy on Day 1 #WhatsNext | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/pRva4UrhdX — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 3, 2022

You already know pic.twitter.com/cxbQzT6T2K — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 4, 2022

1/2 Jake Haener on @FresnoStateFB focus & expectations this fall: pic.twitter.com/XRILDiEuko — Paul Loeffler (@P356Loeffler) August 3, 2022

On a more serious note, Brady Hoke on the off-campus incident

@AztecFB head coach Brady Hoke issued this statement at the start of his press conference with the media today regarding off-campus incident being investigated where a female alleged sexual assault by SDSU football players. Hoke did not take any questions regarding this subject. pic.twitter.com/PAQ60c3oAj — Andre Haghverdian (@ahaghver23) August 3, 2022

