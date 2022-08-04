 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-4-22

Fall camp opens for a plethora of Mountain West football teams, and plenty of stories with it

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Hawaii at UCLA Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wyoming Cowboys “double-down” on recruiting efforts under direction of Gordie Haug

Few programs across college football have learned as harshly about the transfer portal as Wyoming did last winter. Read above to learn how the Pokes intend to combat this going forward.

Dave Reardon: UH knows all about how unpredictable football poll predictions can be

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon makes some good points about Hawaii football, and college football in general this time of year. Hope springs sternal in August...sort of. For teams like UH, critics are projecting a rough debut season for Timmy Chang. Reardon is saying not so fast. Give it a read.

Hawaii’s Noa Kamana has paid his dues and is ready to make an impact for the ‘Bows

While some Mountain West teams finally kicked off fall camp on Wednesday, Hawaii has been at it for a week already. Read above about the impact senior defensive back Noa Kamana will make for the Warriors in 2022.

NY6 aspirations for Air Force?

Sights and sounds as fall camps open across the MWC

On a more serious note, Brady Hoke on the off-campus incident

