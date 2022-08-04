Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #4

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number four.

Zach:

Tyreque Jones

Jones is the Robin to JL Skinner’s Batman. I was a little surprised to see that Jones was returning for his super senior season. I thought he would give the NFL a shot. Skinner will get most of the pub, but don’t let it fool you. Jones is an elite safety/nickle with the potential to play at the next level, if he can prove that he can stay healthy. Jones is very good in pass coverage and has shown that he has the ability to locate the ball in the air. I think Jones will lead the Broncos in interceptions and will be a leader for an experienced defense that has the ability to be really good this fall.

Aiden:

George Holani

Running backs have been a staple at Boise State for the last 20 years. However, the backfield has sputtered a bit in the last few seasons due to injuries, lack of offensive line production, and unique playcalling. Holani has proven that he can be a dynamic runner with cutting ability and a sense of patience while waiting for a hole to open up. Last year, he appeared in nine games, totaling 569 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Similar to QB Hank Bachmeier, Holani’s best season as a Bronco was his freshman year when he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. With key additions and returning protection in the trenches, holes should open up to help alleviate any unneeded pressure put on the air attack. A healthy George Holani is key in Boise State returning to form on the offensive side of the ball.

