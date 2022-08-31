Nevada Men’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule fully released

The Mountain West conference released the full conference schedule on Wednesday. Thus, the full Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball has been disclosed, beginning on Nov. 7 versus Utah Tech.

It will play three straight home games to begin the season — the most it will have consecutively all year — before traveling to play UT Arlington on the road followed by a three-game trip to the Caymen Islands from Nov. 21-24.

Following that, three of their final six non-conference games will be inside Lawlor Events Center. Their toughest opponent will presumably be Oregon, which will be on the road on Saturday, Dec. 10.

It will begin its conference slate against the reigning Mountain West champs Boise State at home on Dec. 28; it will only have one stretch — against San Diego State and Air Force on Feb. 4 — where it will play two consecutive home games. The only Mountain West foes it will play only once this season are Colorado State (Jan. 3 in Reno) and Wyoming (Feb. 28 in Laramie), while it plays everyone else twice.

The Wolf Pack will conclude its 2022-23 season against intrastate rival UNLV.

Nevada returns six letterwinners from a year ago, including its top returning scorere in Will Baker, who avearged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 54.6 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Its core will be strengthened by transfers Jarod Lucas — who was one of the top shooters in the Pac-12 for Oregon State — Hunter McIntosh, Tyler Powell and Michael Folarin; it will also bring in two solid recruits in Darrion Williams and Trey Pettigrew.

Here is the full schedule: