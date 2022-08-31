 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountain West Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule

The league announced it’s men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

By Alex_A_Wright
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The Mountain West Conference announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday. Conference games begin Wednesday, Dec. 28.

All 11 members will play an 18-game conference schedule with nine home games and nine road games.

The basketball season will conclude on Saturday, March 4. The Mountain West men’s basketball tournament will take place March 8-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Game times and TV channels for games will be announced at a later date. Games could be moved at the discretion of the conference's TV partners, FOX and CBS.

Here is the link to the full schedule.

