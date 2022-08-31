The time has come, the 2022 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, preseason awards, and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV
With 5 of my 7 teams not playing in Week 0, I didn’t make many changes. I said last week I viewed Wyoming, Colorado State, and UNLV as all on equal footing. I am not putting Wyoming firmly behind the other two. With the Rebels playing and the Rams not, they are my 7th bowl team. The Aggies didn’t look good but I still think they will make a bowl.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Same 7 teams, a few different spots. I was tempted to put UNLV in, but they need to prove themselves against FBS competition.
Matt
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Colorado State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State
Jeff
LA Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Colorado State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State
My picks have stayed the same with Hawaii dropping out. I can’t imagine them making bowl eligibility. Wyoming can’t compete. UNLV still has to show a bit more. Let’s see what the next couple of weeks show.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State
Rudy
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State
