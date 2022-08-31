The time has come, the 2022 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, preseason awards, and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): UNLV

With 5 of my 7 teams not playing in Week 0, I didn’t make many changes. I said last week I viewed Wyoming, Colorado State, and UNLV as all on equal footing. I am not putting Wyoming firmly behind the other two. With the Rebels playing and the Rams not, they are my 7th bowl team. The Aggies didn’t look good but I still think they will make a bowl.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Same 7 teams, a few different spots. I was tempted to put UNLV in, but they need to prove themselves against FBS competition.

Matt

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Colorado State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State

Jeff

LA Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Colorado State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): Utah State

My picks have stayed the same with Hawaii dropping out. I can’t imagine them making bowl eligibility. Wyoming can’t compete. UNLV still has to show a bit more. Let’s see what the next couple of weeks show.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State

Rudy

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Boise State