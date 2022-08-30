Mountaintop View 8-30-22

All of the MW teams that did not play in Week 0 are getting ready for their season openers! Start getting ready by clicking the links for depth charts, early previews, and other football news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

John Canzano always seems to be in-the-know. With Pac-12 expansion a greater possibility than contraction, he lists what the current odds are for the schools in question, especially the 4 Mountain West schools that have drawn much speculation to date.

The prohibitive MW favorite debuts their initial depth chart prior to their season opener at home versus Cal Poly. No real surprises and the winner of the backup QB role behind Jake Haener seems to be established.

The Wildcats’ SBNation site calls on our own Jeffrey Carter for a preview of the Aztecs and ventures a prediction on both teams season opener this Saturday at San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium. With the Aztecs defense looking even better than last year’s tough one, can Arizona improve from last year’s 38-14 beatdown when they met in Tucson?

Nick Daschel of The Oregonian gives his sneak peek on this Saturday’s G5 vs. P5 matchup when the Broncos head over to Reser Stadium.

The feeling in Fort Collins is that the hiring of Head Coach Jay Norvell has set the stage for a resurgence for Rams’ football. Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan looks at what some national reviews have to say about that. Have the Rams turned a corner?

Bachmeier’s Bronco football career started with a bang back in 2019 against Florida State. That has been his high-water mark to date, not all his fault. Now working with the same OC for more than one season, is this the year that vindicates his toughness and perseverance?

