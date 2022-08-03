Mountaintop View 8-3-22. Rankings, Position battles, 30 Under 30, Mannelly Award, Board of Governors.

Fall camp is up and running for some teams and will open for the rest by the end of this week. The start of the college football season is almost upon us. We made it everyone! Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

All 131 teams are ranked here. Cincy is again the top G5 team at 17th If you want the cheater version for Mountain West teams, Boise State is the highest 38 (with 3 total G5 teams ahead of them), despite not playing all that well last year. Fresno State is right behind them at 39. SDSU and AFA are both in the top 60, while defending champs Utah State at at 63. CSU, Wyoming, and SJSU are in the top 100, while 4 others are on the wrong side of 100. Specifically, Hawaii and New Mexico are in the bottom 10 of the FBS rankings.

BJ Rains looks at some big position battles that will be going on when the Broncos start camp today. Among the most interesting are cornerback, where four different players started at least four games last year, and wide receiver, where there is a lot of talent but most players lack game stats, or at least meaningful ones. Other positions discussed are backup QB, the offensive line, and punter.

While less Mountain West coaches have donned the list in recent years, that's also because the list is much more competitive. Also, they are trying not to feature repeat coaches. Aaron Bohl has been excellent in his work with the linebackers, having a first-team all-conference player every year he's been the coach and that unit has also produced 3 NFL draft picks. Savage has accomplished a lot before what will be his third season as a full-time coach. He successfully coached the Nevada tight ends last year and was named the Mountain West recruiter of the year by 247 for the class of 2022. He is now going to coach wide receivers for the Rams this year.

Mannelly Award Watchlist

Board of Governors announces new appointees.

The NCAA Board of Governors has chosen Baylor President Linda Livingstone as board chair and Madeleine McKenna as its student-athlete voting member. https://t.co/y8gck5hbDQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 2, 2022

On the horizon: