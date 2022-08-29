Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Zero

Football season is here! Week zero saw five Mountain West teams in action. The Mountain West went 3-2 in the opening week, and we got an idea of which teams might exceed expectations (Nevada) and which might be in for rebuild (Wyoming and Hawaii). Here are our top performers from the opening week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Doug Brumfield (UNLV)

It was an FCS game, but it looked like UNLV might be able to exceed expectations this fall. Doug Brumfield played an excellent game against Idaho State. Completing 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns. If Brumfield can be consistent at quarterback, the Rebels might finish the season with a bowl performance.

Defensive Player of the Week

Isaiah Essissima (Nevada)

Essissima played a vital role in Nevada’s opening week win. Essissima intercepted two passes and made two tackles. The Wolf Pack will hope to use this win to propel them to a surprising season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephen Kotsanlee (Utah State)

The Aggie punter played a key role in flipping the field when the offense struggled. Kotsanlee finished the game with five punts, averaging over 48 yards per punt.

