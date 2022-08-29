Mountaintop View 8-29-22. Rebels dominate, Aggies fight back, Hawaii showed up. Plus, rankings and rumors.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we are now heading towards the official first week of the season. Through it all we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the internet below.

UNLV came out and did what they should against an FCS team, dominate in every facet. They weren’t perfect, but they didn’t need to be. However, they were extremely good. Doug Brumfield was efficient as the starting QB, throwing four touchdowns. New feature back Aidan Robbins scored two touchdowns as a player who looks great in short-yardage. For one game, everything worked as it should.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Utah State went back to their 2021 winning formula. They trailed early, being down 14-0 early in the game. However, the offense started converting some big plays, scoring 24 points in the second quarter. The defense also made key plays late and held UConn to 6 points in the final three quarters. It wasn’t pretty but wins matter.

For one drive, Hawaii looked like a team ready to compete with anyone. They scored on their opening possession, going 75 yards on 8 plays. However, Vanderbilt quickly adjusted and the Rainbow Warriors couldn’t respond. The game was still competitive, 21-10 at halftime. But they scored 35 unanswered points in the third quarter and it was clear Hawaii couldn’t keep up with their speed and was overmatched. Maybe it was a touch draw to open the year, but Hawaii could be in for a long season.

This one is already outdated, being released prior to this weekend’s games. However, it’s still worth looking at. The highest Mountain West team is Fresno State and they are ranked at 25th, which is a great initial showing. Boise State and San Diego State are near the back of the top 50, with Utah State and Air Force (way too low but they reference major injuries to key players so maybe they know something we don’t), in the top 75. SJSU is the only other team in the top 100 and things get bleak form there. Colorado State, Wyoming, and Nevada are all in the 110s, with Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico all in the bottom 10. We will see how the rankings change as the year goes on.

Aggie AD rumors.

With Utah State’s John Hartwell & UConn’s David Benedict among leading candidates as Auburn’s next AD, wonder what their conversations will be like today when UConn visits Utah State in Logan? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 27, 2022

