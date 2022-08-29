MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-29-22. The latest offers, visits, and commitments in the conference.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

The season is up and run and recruiting should heat up in September and that wave will last through December. This past week, we came out of the dead period and into the evaluation period. Soon, official visits will be happening during games as teams host recruits. This week, Hawaii handed out some offers and Colorado State got started looking ahead toward future classes. But it was New Mexico that got the lone commit this week. The Lobos take the cover photo for the first time this cycle and now all 12 teams have had a week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 5

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

New Mexico: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 49

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DB Keith Abney (Utah State)

“The main reasons I committed were it was just a family environment, winning program, they showed a lot of love since day one, and kept pushing to get me. The coaches likethat I’m a playmaker that can fit in and make an impact in the program. I’m electric fast and a smart player.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

TE Dillon Hipp was offered by Colorado State

2024 RB Jaedon Matthews was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Chris Lawson was offered by Colorado State

2024 TE Roger Saleapaga was offered by Hawaii

2024 DB Nikko Klemm was offered by Hawaii

2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by Hawaii

2025 OL Vaea Ikakoula was offered by Hawaii

2024 OL Xander Ruggeroli was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits

JUCO WR Christian Jourdain committed to New Mexico

Decommits

