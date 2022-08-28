UNLV Football Week 0 Recap: Brumfield Leads the Rebels to a High Scoring Victory

It looked like it was a weekend of touchdowns and slot machines in Las Vegas during the Week 0 game for the Rebels. Allegiant Stadium was ready to get back into football season with the Rebels season opener.

First score of the game was a rushing touchdown by RB Aidan Robbins, a transfer from Louisville. That first drive that was capped off by the Robbins TD was 11 plays that went 53 yards with a time of possession of 5:47.

The defense came through in key spots in this game. They were able to get a lot of 4-and-outs, a blocked punt, and a big interception early in the game. Senior ILB Austin Ajiake picked off the Bengal QB, giving the Rebels an opportunity to score twice within the first 10 minutes of the game. Ajiake and the rest of the defense ran over to the “Celebration Slot Machine” after the INT and of course, he hit the jackpot.

Robbins would rush for another TD in the 2nd Quarter, which would be the Rebels second TD of the game.

The Rebels led 17-6 with 13 minutes left in the half.

QB Doug Brumfield, who was slinging the ball around from the start, finally scored his first passing TD in the 2nd. It was a 72-yarder to WR Ricky White. The lefty QB ended up throwing three more TDs in the quarter, totaling four TD passes with two being to White. Brumfield had a stat-line of 21-25, 356 yards and 4 TDs with four rushes for 10 yards. White had a career game with his final receiving stats being 8 catches for 182 yards and 2 TDs, the 11th best receiving performance in UNLV history.

At the end of the first half the score was 45-7, Rebels lead.

This was the second most highest points scored in a half the Rebels have ever scored, behind the 2015 team who scored 52 points... against Idaho State as well.

The second half started with an Idaho State TD. UNLV started to give the other QBs an opportunity in the second half and the Rebels only scored 1 TD. It was a pass from Cameron Friel. It was one of his two passes he threw but he completed them both. Harrison Bailey got some time as well. He went 5-9 with 28 yards.

When the time clock hit zeros, the final score was 52-21, Rebels win.

Key Takeaways

QB Brumfield should start from now on.

RB Robbins is a dawg... He runs hard and can be deadly out of the backfield (2 Rush TD, 1 Rec TD).

WR Ricky White shows that former Big Ten players can play and play good.

With a high powered offense, the defense needs to play just as good to win football games.

The Rebels go on to face a Pac-12 opponent, the Cal Bears, next week in Berkeley. The afternoon game will show if the UNLV Rebels can step up their game against a solid opponent.

