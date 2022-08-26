Reacts Results: Week 0

You voted and here are the results!!! Check it out before the games start.

The Mountain West should have a good week!

They should take care of business against Idaho State, New Mexico State, and UConn no problem. Then split the Illinois/Vandy games.

Splitting games against Power 5 teams.

With the split, either are likely so chances are MWC teams will win at least one, with a puncher’s chance to win two. Wyoming beating Illinois is probably a bit more likely. But Vanderbilt isn’t good and Hawaii is a huge wild card, so anything is possible.

Everyone likes more football games!

Week 0 is especially tied to the Mountain West, considering Hawaii is the reason we have a Week 0. This makes it certain a number of MWC teams play each week. It puts the conference in the spotlight, and since there are not multiple games going on at the same time, the whole country is watching the Mountain West. It’s a chance for teams to make a positive statement.

Enjoy Week 0, everyone!