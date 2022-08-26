Mountaintop View 8-26-22

At long last, the football season is upon us! To continue to get even the most rabid MW football fan ready for the first whistle, click the links to get some new content on your favorite teams. Enjoy!!

The conference sends out their weekly notes in preparation for Week 0 action.

Read the preview of the Illinois team from the Cowboy CB transfer who has played against the Fighting Illini for 4 seasons before coming to Laramie.

With the return of a heralded Head Coach, an offense most teams would wish for, a schedule that could give more viability as a candidate for P5 expansion, and a looming election that could bring substantial money to the school, the stakes are high this year for the Bulldogs.

School legends coming back to coach their alma mater always has a bit of feel-good vibes, but this story has deeper roots because the legend did more than play there—he grew up there.

A critical piece of the Broncos O-Line had to miss last season due to an unspecified reason. Read how the player affectionately known as “KHG” details having to sit out and how he feels now that he has been cleared to return.

Every school has their own recruiting methods and metrics. See the key components and traits that the current Ram staff looks for when deciding who to recruit to come to Fort Collins.

While Miles Kendrick has been named the starter for the Lobos, see who else is in the QB room and how they have looked during Fall Camp.

Read the details that led two people to take the 1000-1 odds and put down $1000 for Utah State to win the national championship for a chance at $1 million dollars.

