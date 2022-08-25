 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-25-22

Hawaii prediction, countdown to kickoff, Week 0 SP+ picks and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Timmy Chang hoping to make new history as UH head coach

Dave Reardon: Prediction has Warrior football team finishing 6-7 this season

Mountaintop View: Hawaii edition? No surprise, there is a lot of hype surrounding Hawaii football with hometown hero Timmy Chang making his coaching debut on Saturday. First link leads to a story about Chang, second link leads to the Star Advertiser’s Dave Reardon making his annual prediction. I think most UH fans would realistically be content with 6-7, considering most Vegas o/u lines are at 4.5.

Mountain West football coaching carousel: ‘Hot Seat’ status entering 2022 season

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray takes a look at the “hot seat” status of each Mountain West coach. I’d be surprised if any coach in the conference gets fired. Maybe Arroyo if the team is bad? Any vacancies likely come from a coach stepping up the ladder to P5 status.

Aggies Hope Increased O-Line, D-Line Depth Shows Up Against UConn

KSL takes a look at Utah State’s beefed up offensive and defensive lines. The Aggies take on the hapless UConn Huskies this week. Logan Bonner and company should put up some fireworks for onlookers.

Week 0 SP+ picks

Click on the thread for advanced stats preview of MWC Week 0 games

Countdown to kickoff: Colorado State and Nevada

Leonard Lee’s remarkable story continues on a positive note

