Mountaintop View 8-25-22

Timmy Chang hoping to make new history as UH head coach
Dave Reardon: Prediction has Warrior football team finishing 6-7 this season
Mountaintop View: Hawaii edition? No surprise, there is a lot of hype surrounding Hawaii football with hometown hero Timmy Chang making his coaching debut on Saturday. First link leads to a story about Chang, second link leads to the Star Advertiser’s Dave Reardon making his annual prediction. I think most UH fans would realistically be content with 6-7, considering most Vegas o/u lines are at 4.5.
Mountain West football coaching carousel: ‘Hot Seat’ status entering 2022 season
Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray takes a look at the “hot seat” status of each Mountain West coach. I’d be surprised if any coach in the conference gets fired. Maybe Arroyo if the team is bad? Any vacancies likely come from a coach stepping up the ladder to P5 status.
Aggies Hope Increased O-Line, D-Line Depth Shows Up Against UConn
KSL takes a look at Utah State’s beefed up offensive and defensive lines. The Aggies take on the hapless UConn Huskies this week. Logan Bonner and company should put up some fireworks for onlookers.
Week 0 SP+ picks
I'll get the whole SP+ spreadsheet up and running next week, buuuuuuuut...— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 24, 2022
WEEK 0 SP+ PICKS
7 games with lines, and 5 are within 1.5 pts of the SP+ projection (and the other 2 are within 3 pts). Good times. pic.twitter.com/U5ZC5PTygM
Click on the thread for advanced stats preview of MWC Week 0 games
WEEK ZERO ADVANCED STATS PREVIEWS— parker (@statsowar) August 23, 2022
NORTHWESTERN v NEBRASKA
Buy me a beer: https://t.co/xC1Vw5d54Y pic.twitter.com/ai9SBMFdip
Countdown to kickoff: Colorado State and Nevada
-— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 24, 2022
Lots of excitement in Fort Collins with Jay Norvell and his air raid offense
Preview @CSUFootball's season with @CoachJayNorvell, @devlo10k and @AVIVS9!#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/2qvIqS6pZy
-— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 24, 2022
Ken Wilson has returned to Reno to lead the Wolf Pack
Preview @NevadaFootball's season with @CoachKWils, @tae751 and @theToaTaua ⤵️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/gSd9J0TRrM
Leonard Lee’s remarkable story continues on a positive note
After testifying at the state senate hearing regarding Todd Graham & becoming a waiter after being cut days later, #HawaiiFB's Leonard Lee wasn't sure he'd play football again. Now, he's earned a scholarship & a starting job #GoBows— Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) August 24, 2022
https://t.co/2Qj4Ulikrz▪️@Lennyisblessed pic.twitter.com/iEyPeJrw8x
