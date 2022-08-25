Mountaintop View 8-25-22

Mountaintop View: Hawaii edition? No surprise, there is a lot of hype surrounding Hawaii football with hometown hero Timmy Chang making his coaching debut on Saturday. First link leads to a story about Chang, second link leads to the Star Advertiser’s Dave Reardon making his annual prediction. I think most UH fans would realistically be content with 6-7, considering most Vegas o/u lines are at 4.5.

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray takes a look at the “hot seat” status of each Mountain West coach. I’d be surprised if any coach in the conference gets fired. Maybe Arroyo if the team is bad? Any vacancies likely come from a coach stepping up the ladder to P5 status.

KSL takes a look at Utah State’s beefed up offensive and defensive lines. The Aggies take on the hapless UConn Huskies this week. Logan Bonner and company should put up some fireworks for onlookers.

Week 0 SP+ picks

I'll get the whole SP+ spreadsheet up and running next week, buuuuuuuut...



WEEK 0 SP+ PICKS



7 games with lines, and 5 are within 1.5 pts of the SP+ projection (and the other 2 are within 3 pts). Good times. pic.twitter.com/U5ZC5PTygM — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) August 24, 2022

Click on the thread for advanced stats preview of MWC Week 0 games

WEEK ZERO ADVANCED STATS PREVIEWS

NORTHWESTERN v NEBRASKA



Buy me a beer: https://t.co/xC1Vw5d54Y pic.twitter.com/ai9SBMFdip — parker (@statsowar) August 23, 2022

Countdown to kickoff: Colorado State and Nevada

Leonard Lee’s remarkable story continues on a positive note

After testifying at the state senate hearing regarding Todd Graham & becoming a waiter after being cut days later, #HawaiiFB's Leonard Lee wasn't sure he'd play football again. Now, he's earned a scholarship & a starting job #GoBows



https://t.co/2Qj4Ulikrz▪️@Lennyisblessed pic.twitter.com/iEyPeJrw8x — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) August 24, 2022

