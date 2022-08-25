Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #1

For the fourth consecutive year we have counted down the top ten players on the Boise State football team’s roster. After what felt like an eternity, game week is finally here and we feature who we believe is the most valuable player on the Boise State football team.

Zach:

JL Skinner

Skinner is a physical specimen. He has the body of a linebacker and the athleticism of a safety. He is a lock to play at the next level. With that being said, I think it was a smart move on Skinner’s part to come back for another season. Skinner is a phenomenal tackler and great at stopping the run, but there is room for growth in pass coverage. Skinner will look to improve on his junior season where he had 92 tackles and two interceptions. If Skinner can be around 100 tackles and five or six interceptions, it would not shock me if he is in the discussion to be picked in the first day of the NFL Draft.

Aiden:

JL Skinner

There is no debate about this spot. Skinner enforces bone-crushing tackles and flies to ball with relentless effort. He has already been placed in high regard by the NFL scouting community heading into 2022, but his priority, like many of his teammates, is to win a Mountain West championship ring. With reinforcements behind him in the secondary, Skinner will be looking to be a difference-maker week in and week out. When a player such as Skinner comes along, make sure to appreciate his play on The Blue.

Who do you have in the number one spot? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.