Bowl Predictions: Preseason Edition

The time has come, the 2022 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, preseason awards, and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): Wyoming
I’m starting the year with 7 teams in the Mountain West making bowl games. The Bulldogs are in the driver’s seat for the LA Bowl, while the Falcons will be attractive for a P5 matchup in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. BSU and SDSU likely deserve better fates, but will be in average bowls. I have the Cowboys as my 7th bowl team for now, but view UNLV or Colorado State as more or less on equal footing at this point.
Zach
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Other Bowl (TBD): Colorado State
I’m also starting with seven teams. I have the Bulldogs edging out the Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game. San Jose State and Colorado State are both going to be improved enough to go bowling.
Matt
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
NY6 Bowl: Fresno State
Jeff
LA Bowl: San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Colorado State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Other Bowl (TBD): Wyoming
Steve
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Colorado State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State
Loading comments...