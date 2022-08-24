Bowl Predictions: Preseason Edition

The time has come, the 2022 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, preseason awards, and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Early in the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Wyoming

I’m starting the year with 7 teams in the Mountain West making bowl games. The Bulldogs are in the driver’s seat for the LA Bowl, while the Falcons will be attractive for a P5 matchup in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. BSU and SDSU likely deserve better fates, but will be in average bowls. I have the Cowboys as my 7th bowl team for now, but view UNLV or Colorado State as more or less on equal footing at this point.

Zach

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Other Bowl (TBD): Colorado State

I’m also starting with seven teams. I have the Bulldogs edging out the Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game. San Jose State and Colorado State are both going to be improved enough to go bowling.

Matt

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

NY6 Bowl: Fresno State

Jeff

LA Bowl: San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Colorado State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Other Bowl (TBD): Wyoming

Steve

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): San Jose State