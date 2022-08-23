 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-23-22

Get up to speed on the latest team news as the football season prepares to start!!

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic

We go heavy on MW Football this edition as 5 conference teams will play this weekend as 6 teams have links/content. Enjoy!!

Listen to a preview of Rebel offense straight from their OC

Aztecs’ passing offense shows some life in scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State opens their new stadium for their intra-squad scrimmage. While the veterans were mostly held out, read about the younger players who impressed.

Q&A WITH WYOMING DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JAY SAWVEL

With only 3 starters returning, who are the new names that Sawvel will be counting on as they prepare for their season opener at Illinois on Friday?

Fresno State suddenly needed a game. It got one the Power Five way: Bulldogs bought it

The Bulldogs lost a game when BYU left for the Big 12. Read how they filled their 2023 schedule and how they stayed within budget goals.

New Mexico name transfer as starting QB

Dad was John Elway’s backup. Mom was a model from Lakewood. Meet CSU Rams QB Clay Millen, who took scenic route to Fort Collins

Read about Millen’s family tree and the journey that has gotten him to Colorado State.

3 MW Teams on this Bowl Prediction List

POLL TIME!!

Poll

Which of these 5 opening games has highest interest to you?

view results
  • 18%
    Vanderbilt @ Hawaii
    (3 votes)
  • 6%
    Idaho State @ UNLV
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    UConn @ Utah State
    (2 votes)
  • 62%
    Wyoming @ Illinois
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    Nevada @ New Mexico State
    (0 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 0 Preview
  • Later today: Reacts: Week 0
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What will make the 2022 season a success for the Mountain West?
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Preseason Edition

