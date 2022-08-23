Mountaintop View 8-23-22

We go heavy on MW Football this edition as 5 conference teams will play this weekend as 6 teams have links/content. Enjoy!!
Listen to a preview of Rebel offense straight from their OC
Aztecs’ passing offense shows some life in scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego State opens their new stadium for their intra-squad scrimmage. While the veterans were mostly held out, read about the younger players who impressed.
Q&A WITH WYOMING DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JAY SAWVEL
With only 3 starters returning, who are the new names that Sawvel will be counting on as they prepare for their season opener at Illinois on Friday?
Fresno State suddenly needed a game. It got one the Power Five way: Bulldogs bought it
The Bulldogs lost a game when BYU left for the Big 12. Read how they filled their 2023 schedule and how they stayed within budget goals.
New Mexico name transfer as starting QB
It’s official, @CoachGonzUNM just announced @milesdarius5 as @UNMLoboFB starting QB on @610KNML! #GoLobos #WeAreNM #WIN5— Robert Portnoy (@RobTalksLobos) August 22, 2022
Dad was John Elway’s backup. Mom was a model from Lakewood. Meet CSU Rams QB Clay Millen, who took scenic route to Fort Collins
Read about Millen’s family tree and the journey that has gotten him to Colorado State.
3 MW Teams on this Bowl Prediction List
Bowl Projections from @BonaguraESPN— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 22, 2022
Rose—Utah vs Michigan
Alamo—USC vs Oklahoma St
Las Vegas—UCLA vs Ole Miss
Holiday—Oregon vs North Carolina
Sun—Cal vs Florida St
LA—Oregon St vs Boise St
Arizona—SDSU vs C. Michigan
New Mexico—BYU vs Fresno St
Birmingham—WSU vs Miss St
POLL TIME!!
Poll
Which of these 5 opening games has highest interest to you?
-
18%
Vanderbilt @ Hawaii
-
6%
Idaho State @ UNLV
-
12%
UConn @ Utah State
-
62%
Wyoming @ Illinois
-
0%
Nevada @ New Mexico State
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 0 Preview
- Later today: Reacts: Week 0
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What will make the 2022 season a success for the Mountain West?
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Preseason Edition
