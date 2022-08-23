Mountaintop View 8-23-22

We go heavy on MW Football this edition as 5 conference teams will play this weekend as 6 teams have links/content. Enjoy!!

Listen to a preview of Rebel offense straight from their OC

San Diego State opens their new stadium for their intra-squad scrimmage. While the veterans were mostly held out, read about the younger players who impressed.

With only 3 starters returning, who are the new names that Sawvel will be counting on as they prepare for their season opener at Illinois on Friday?

The Bulldogs lost a game when BYU left for the Big 12. Read how they filled their 2023 schedule and how they stayed within budget goals.

New Mexico name transfer as starting QB

Read about Millen’s family tree and the journey that has gotten him to Colorado State.

3 MW Teams on this Bowl Prediction List

Bowl Projections from @BonaguraESPN



Rose—Utah vs Michigan

Alamo—USC vs Oklahoma St

Las Vegas—UCLA vs Ole Miss

Holiday—Oregon vs North Carolina

Sun—Cal vs Florida St

LA—Oregon St vs Boise St

Arizona—SDSU vs C. Michigan

New Mexico—BYU vs Fresno St

Birmingham—WSU vs Miss St — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 22, 2022

POLL TIME!!

Poll Which of these 5 opening games has highest interest to you? Vanderbilt @ Hawaii

Idaho State @ UNLV

UConn @ Utah State

Wyoming @ Illinois

Nevada @ New Mexico State vote view results 18% Vanderbilt @ Hawaii (3 votes)

6% Idaho State @ UNLV (1 vote)

12% UConn @ Utah State (2 votes)

62% Wyoming @ Illinois (10 votes)

0% Nevada @ New Mexico State (0 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon: