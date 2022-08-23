The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Zero Preview

Welcome to our final preseason edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” It feels like it has been an eternity since we have had college football, but the time is finally upon us. There are plenty of Mountain West teams in action for week zero. This week is a preview edition where we take a peek at each Mountain West game during this week. Here are the good, bad, and ugly matchups from week zero.

The Good

Wyoming @ Illinois

This game really intrigues me. I think we will learn a lot about a Cowboy squad that is expected to take a step back this year. Illinois is not a good FBS team, and if Wyoming is going to make any noise this year, this game should at least be competitive. As always, we should place a close eye on the quarterback position for the Cowboys. Have they finally found the solution to a problem that has plagued them since the departure of Josh Allen?

Vanderbilt @ Hawaii

This game is intriguing for the same reasons as Wyoming and Illinois. Hawaii’s roster was depleted this past offseason. But Timmy Chang has brought a new energy to the program and people on the islands are excited. Vanderbilt might be the worst FBS program, and this is a win that Hawaii desperately needs to build momentum for their program. The Rainbow Warriors have a good chance to win this game.

The Bad

Idaho State @ UNLV

This should be a win for the Rebels, but we can’t take anything for granted. This program has a history of losing to FCS schools. However, if this team is as improved as many of their fans say, this should be an easy win with reserves playing the majority of the second half. Are we seeing a new era in Las Vegas? Or will 2022 be filled with frustrating losses?

Nevada @ New Mexico State

It wouldn’t shock me if this will be a competitive football game; this might even end up being one of the more entertaining games of the weekend. Will the Wolf Pack be able to bounce back after losing a big chunk of their roster? Are they in for a rebuilding season? This will be an interesting team to keep an eye on. I anticipate a lot of yards through the air in this game.

The Ugly

UConn @ Utah State

The Aggies should win this game by 30. UConn is a really bad football team with a new coaching staff. It is important for Utah State to come out and set a tone of dominance against the Huskies. The Aggies often played to the level of their competition last season and it nearly cost them games against Colorado State and UNLV. If the Aggies are contenders to repeat, they win in blowout fashion. They will and this game will be a snoozer.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which matchup from week zero are you most looking forward to? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.