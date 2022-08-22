Mountaintop View 8-22-22. MWC preview, Broncos alternate, Falcons depth, Craig Bohl, Ching Complex

It’s Monday and it’s GAME WEEK! Week 0 is here and there are five Mountain West teams playing this week. Here at MWCConnection, we are rolling out our in-season coverage all week. Check out everything coming your way this week on our site!

Chris Vannini calls the MWC the deepest G5 conference once again this season. He also tackles the idea of whether or not Boise State can bounce back and names his top in and out of conference games. USU’s Calvin Tyler is his breakout player of the year pick, along with Jake Haener and Patrick McMorris as the offensive and defensive players of the year. SJSU is the sleeper pick, with Fresno State as the conventional choice for conference champion.

Boise State had their second scrimmage and things continue to be even. The defense got off to a strong start, but the offense adjusted and broke through, including a 75-yard TD run by George Holani. During intrasquad scrimmages, it’s hard to know if one side of the ball is doing well or the other side is performing poorly. Perhaps both sides fighting back and forth is the best outcome. We will see in two weeks.

Air Force had their second scrimmage of fall camp and the Gazette has some notes. There is depth at key positions, including quarterback, fullback, and wide receiver. The offensive line unit looks as strong as ever. And Zach Larrier will be on the field in multiple ways, including QB, RB, WR, and returner. The depth will certainly be tested this year with a few key players recovering from injuries this offseason.

Coach Bohl was hired by Wyoming in hopes of establishing a strong culture, recruit the area well, and have a proven track record of how to run a program the right way. He has done every one of those things and has brought consistency to the Cowboy football program. However, they have never won a conference championship in the Bohl area and aren’t expected to this year. But that doesn’t change the fact that Bohl is still the right coach for the job even in the NIL and transfer era. He is doing his best to adjust, attempting to build better relationships and using the portal effectively while still having the foundation he built over the years.

Ching Complex expanding seats.

️ The #UHohana Board of Regents approved a $30 million capital improvement project to expand the seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the @HawaiiFootball team home field, from 9,300 up to 17,000 seats ➡️ https://t.co/hPja0x42zl pic.twitter.com/UtjlPZRODA — University of Hawaii at Manoa (@uhmanoa) August 19, 2022

On the horizon: