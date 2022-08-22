MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-22-22. The latest offers, visits, and commitments in the conference.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period, and things could not have been slower this past week. For recruiting updates, there were two known offers and three known commitments, as players want to commit so they can focus on their senior seasons. Now that August is here and with high school and college seasons gearing up, recruiting will take a back seat until official visits start up. This week, Colorado State, San Jose State, and Utah State picked up new players. Although either could make a case to be on the cover photo, this week goes to the Spartans.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 5

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, when the season starts, we will move into an evaluation period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 49

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

OL Chris Maxey (Colorado State)

“The reason why I choose Colorado state is because I had just started back playing football with no varsity experience coach bill best took a chance on me and gave me an offer. When I went on the visit all the staff treated us like family and when talking to coach he knew that I had little experience and he told me that he will take the time to help me develop and it couldn’t get any better.”

DB Hunter Nowell (San Jose State)

“I chose San Jose State because I like how Coach Brennan is building up the program. I like how he is recruiting a strong defense. I believe with my size and speed, I can be an asset to the team as a safety. I Also believe in Coach Odum that he can help me improve my game to be successful on and off the field. I’d also talk to multiple guys that I know up there and they say they love it up there and that it’s a special place. I also feel the academics are top rated and i will be able to pursue my academic goals.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

August 1st is the first day teams can send out official offers to players. This is a good indication of which players schools are serious about and ones that don’t have fallen down on team’s recruiting boards. However, this also makes it confusing as some players have already received offers and are now tweeting them out again. So official offers are not tracked below and some new offers may have slipped through the cracks this week.

DB Gabe Tahir was offered by Hawaii

DL Makhi Reed was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits

OL Chris Maxey committed to Colorado State

DB Hunter Nowell committed to SJSU

WR Keith Abney committed to Utah State

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.