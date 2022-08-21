 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Meet the Team and See the Schedule (2022)

By MikeWittmann
/ new

With the season starting this week, we are looking forward to bringing another year of Mountain West Conference coverage to you. We will ease into our in-season football coverage this week and add to it over the next week or two. This post will give you a look at what our football season schedule will look like this year as well as the writers who will be providing the coverage. Check it out below.

The Schedule

Monday

  • Mountaintop View
  • Players of the Week
  • Recruiting Roundup
  • Power Rankings
  • Game Recaps

Tuesday

  • Mountaintop View
  • The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
  • Weekly Reacts Questions
  • A Basketball Article (starting mid-fall)

Wednesday

  • Mountaintop View
  • Peak Perspective
  • Bowl Projections

Thursday

  • Mountaintop View
  • Stats Corner
  • A weekly betting post
  • Game Previews

Friday

  • Mountaintop View
  • Reacts Results
  • Fan Guide
  • This W
  • More Game Previews

Saturday

  • Game Threads

Sunday

  • Game Recaps
  • In the Rankings (when applicable)

The Team

Be sure to follow them on Twitter for more insight and thoughts during the week.

Mike

  • @Mike_SBN
  • You’ll be seeing him with the weekly Recruiting Roundups, weekly Power Rankings, a few Mountaintop Views, the Game Threads, and some Peak Perspective columns.

Zach

  • @ZachBallard1984
  • Zach will be doing his featured Tuesday column The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, plus the POTW post, In the Rankings, and Fan Guides.

Alex

  • @AlexWright1028
  • Alex will continue to provide MBB coverage for us. You’ll see more of his work come November but in the fall, look for a weekly basketball-related post.

Steve (NittanyFalcon)

  • @FalconNittany
  • NittanyFalcon is the source of the best Air Force insight around and we are fortunate enough that he writes for our site.

Aiden

  • @AidenPetterson
  • Aiden takes on the Boise State updates after joining us last spring.

Lute

  • @lootmoss
  • Lute has stepped into the Colorado State role and has done a solid job with football and basketball posts.

Matt

  • @FSUBone1
  • Matt takes care of the Fresno State beat on our site.

Jeremy

  • @JeremyKawika
  • Jeremy handles all things Hawaii, plus a Mountaintop View and a few other odds and ends are the year goes on.

Matt

  • @mph_824_
  • This Matt keeps the Nevada news coming early and often.

Adam

  • @adam_evarts19
  • Adam will keep on providing coverage for New Mexico.

Jeff

  • @Jeffrey93039554 (not a spam bot, I promise)
  • We brought Jeff out of retirement to take a shot at covering San Diego State for us.

Vic

  • @VicD_SJ
  • Vic continues with the San Jose State mantle and you will likely see him handling a Peak Perspective or two.

Jos

  • @jos__fagundes
  • Jos joined the team during basketball season writing about UNLV and will be handling his first year of football.

Graham

  • @Graham_Gibson56
  • Graham will cover Utah State for another year.

Willie

  • @willieb177
  • Willie is back again to cover Wyoming.

Rudy

  • @RudySPNo
  • He is still handling some of our Mountaintop View posts each week, including his polls, and may mix in some other coverage as the year goes on.

Toby

  • @alwaysgo4thewin
  • Toby will be back this season with his Stats Corner articles.

Tyler

  • @RealTylerRiggs
  • Tyler joins the team and will be providing insight on betting odds for games each week.

Ethan

  • @Ethan61564492 (not a spam bot, I promise)
  • Ethan is our intern for the fall semester. He will be running out site account (@MWCConnection) and providing an article each week recapping the major news in the MWC.

And be sure to enjoy the season with us. It is certain to be a fun ride.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...