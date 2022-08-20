Trouble in Laradise: Wyoming loses WR Gunnar Gentry once again to likely season-ending injury

The Wyoming Cowboys lost redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Gunnar Gentry to what is expected to be a season-ending injury in practice this week after he went down on a non-contact play.

Gentry is the younger brother of former UW receiver Tanner Gentry and was set to become an important leader for the young Poke WR core. It’s a frustrating loss for both Gentry and the Wyoming Cowboys as the veteran wideout hasn’t played a snap since the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. Gentry’s role will now shift from being a demonstrative leader on the field to a vocal one on the sidelines, for yet another year.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “I mentioned to our football team it’s an injury, he’ll bounce back, and we’ve got to move forward as a team.”

And move forward is exactly what they’ll do.

In response to the injury, it is expected that veteran WR Wyatt Wieland will assume an amplified role filling in for Gentry, while younger WRs such as Tyrese Grant, Alex Brown, Jaylen Sargent and Caleb Merritt will be candidates for increased playing time as well.