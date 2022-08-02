 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-2-22

Watch Lists, Bulldog preview, Realignment rumblings, Portal Stats, Maui BB brackets, Poll Time!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: Boise State at San Diego State

The calendar has turned another month and it’s great to say that this month we will actually start fall sports! The headline is football and there are many links and content to catch your eye. Enjoy!!

MW Players on New Watch Lists

Fresno State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

College Football News takes a look at the prohibitive favorite to come from the West Division to play in the Championship Game.

Pac-12 Actively Exploring Expansion: What Teams are Candidates to Join the Conference?

Because my contract stipulates I have to include at least one realignment story.

Portal stats as the latest cycle has ended.

“You can check out any time you want, but you may never leave....” The Eagles

The Aztecs draw Ohio State in Opening Game

Poll Time!!!

If you choose “Other”, please share your pick in the Comments Section!

Poll

If it was your call, which of these songs would you play to get the crowd going before your team enters the stadium?

view results
  • 11%
    Thunderstruck, AC/DC
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    Welcome to the Jungle, Guns N’ Roses
    (2 votes)
  • 27%
    Enter Sandman, Metallica
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Bang the Drum All Day, Todd Rungren
    (0 votes)
  • 11%
    Crazy Train, Ozzy Osbourne
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    We Will Rock You, Queen
    (2 votes)
  • 5%
    Start Me Up, Rolling Stones
    (1 vote)
  • 11%
    Hell’s Bells, AC/DC
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    Other
    (2 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: West Division Predictions
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC vs. AAC 2021 Season Comparison

