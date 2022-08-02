Mountaintop View 8-2-22

The calendar has turned another month and it’s great to say that this month we will actually start fall sports! The headline is football and there are many links and content to catch your eye. Enjoy!!
MW Players on New Watch Lists
We have players on the Bednarik Award watch list for the college defensive player of the year‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 1, 2022
P.S. That's the - #AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/iYrmKWqMdj
Three MW linemen land on the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 1, 2022
The award goes to the college football lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance & ability, best exemplifies the character & discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi#AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/afembgPxcb
Fresno State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
College Football News takes a look at the prohibitive favorite to come from the West Division to play in the Championship Game.
Pac-12 Actively Exploring Expansion: What Teams are Candidates to Join the Conference?
Because my contract stipulates I have to include at least one realignment story.
Portal stats as the latest cycle has ended.
“You can check out any time you want, but you may never leave....” The Eagles
Final 2021/2022 transfer portal stats; how many FBS players entered?— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 1, 2022
*Total: 3,085 (2,647 in 2020/2021)
*Scholarship: 2,022@mfarrellsports
Of the 2,022 FBS scholarship players who entered in 2021/2022:— FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 1, 2022
*80 withdrew, which left 1,943 in portal
*1,500 of the 1,943 found a new home
*443 remain in portal@mfarrellsports
The Aztecs draw Ohio State in Opening Game
Your official 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket! We can’t wait to see you this November! pic.twitter.com/9lh4GPQRvB— Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) August 1, 2022
Poll Time!!!
If you choose “Other”, please share your pick in the Comments Section!
Poll
If it was your call, which of these songs would you play to get the crowd going before your team enters the stadium?
-
11%
Thunderstruck, AC/DC
-
11%
Welcome to the Jungle, Guns N’ Roses
-
27%
Enter Sandman, Metallica
-
0%
Bang the Drum All Day, Todd Rungren
-
11%
Crazy Train, Ozzy Osbourne
-
11%
We Will Rock You, Queen
-
5%
Start Me Up, Rolling Stones
-
11%
Hell’s Bells, AC/DC
-
11%
Other
