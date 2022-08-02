Mountaintop View 8-2-22

The calendar has turned another month and it’s great to say that this month we will actually start fall sports! The headline is football and there are many links and content to catch your eye. Enjoy!!

MW Players on New Watch Lists

We have players on the Bednarik Award watch list for the college defensive player of the year‼️



P.S. That's the - #AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/iYrmKWqMdj — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 1, 2022

Three MW linemen land on the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list



The award goes to the college football lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance & ability, best exemplifies the character & discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi#AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/afembgPxcb — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 1, 2022

College Football News takes a look at the prohibitive favorite to come from the West Division to play in the Championship Game.

Portal stats as the latest cycle has ended.

Final 2021/2022 transfer portal stats; how many FBS players entered?



*Total: 3,085 (2,647 in 2020/2021)

*Scholarship: 2,022@mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 1, 2022

Of the 2,022 FBS scholarship players who entered in 2021/2022:



*80 withdrew, which left 1,943 in portal

*1,500 of the 1,943 found a new home

*443 remain in portal@mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) August 1, 2022

The Aztecs draw Ohio State in Opening Game

Your official 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket! We can’t wait to see you this November! pic.twitter.com/9lh4GPQRvB — Maui Invitational (@MauiInv) August 1, 2022

Poll Time!!!

If you choose “Other”, please share your pick in the Comments Section!

Poll If it was your call, which of these songs would you play to get the crowd going before your team enters the stadium? Thunderstruck, AC/DC

Welcome to the Jungle, Guns N’ Roses

Enter Sandman, Metallica

Bang the Drum All Day, Todd Rungren

Crazy Train, Ozzy Osbourne

We Will Rock You, Queen

Start Me Up, Rolling Stones

Hell’s Bells, AC/DC

