Utah State Opponent Preview: Wyoming

This is the next edition in the opponent preview series for the Utah State Aggies football team. Each new preview covers a different opponent for the Aggies.

Game 8: at Wyoming

Date/Time: Saturday, October 22nd at a time TBD

Location: Laramie, Wyoming

TV: TBD

Series history: Utah State and Wyoming have played 71 times since 1903, where the Aggies would pick up their first win over the Cowboys 46-0. The Aggies would also win games in 1912 and 1914 by a combined score of 81-3. The longest win streak for the Aggies is 10 games from 1927-1937 while the longest losing streak is eight games from 1948 to 1956. Overall Utah State leads the series 40-27-4.

Last years game in Logan was close until the half and then Wyoming would go on a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out Utah State 44-17 in a late November game. The Aggies and Cowboys did not play in 2020 but did play in 2019 and 2018, both wins for Utah State. In 2019 Utah State won at home 26-21 and in 2018 on the road 24-16. Wyoming would win two games in 2017 and 2016, 28-23 and 52-28 respectively. Utah State won the first three conference games against Wyoming in 2013 (35-7), 2014 (20-3), and 2015 (58-27).

Players to Watch

Junior quarterback Andrew Peasley

Peasley previously played for Utah State before transferring to the Cowboys and threw for 391 yards, completing 37 of his 69 passes (53.6%). He also threw four touchdowns and three interceptions, throwing a long pass of 36 yards. In 2021, Peasley completed 28 of his 51 passes (54.9%) and threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception and had a long pass of 72 yards. He will be important to a Wyoming quarterback room that lost the depth and experience of Levi Williams, who transferred to Utah State.

Junior running back Titus Swen

Titus Swen performed very well throughout the 2021 season, rushing for 785 yards on 132 attempts and rushing for seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, helping to get the Cowboys to third down and manageable. In 2019, Swen played in eight games and rushed for 349 yards on 67 carries. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored one touchdown during his true freshman season.

Sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cobbs

Cobbs proved to be a very reliable player in his position, playing in 11 games and ranking second on the team with 25 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 9.8 yards per catch and 22.3 yards receiving per game.

Senior offensive guard Eric Abojei

Eric Abojei had nine starts last season and is a veteran on the offensive line. He helped to lead Xazavian Valladay in his run with Wyoming and will be important to paving the way for Titus Swen.

Junior offensive guard Zach Watts

Watts may be second on the depth chart at the left guard position, but he does provide depth and experience to the offensive line.

Sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs

Gibbs has been a steady player for Wyoming, especially the past two seasons. In 2021, Gibbs played in and started 13 games and ranked second on the team with 90 total tackles, the most out of Wyoming’s returning tacklers. He recorded 51 solo stops and 39 assisted tackles, finishing second on the team in tackles for loss with seven and recording two sacks. He had five games last season where he had double digit tackles and also forced a fumble.

In 2020, Gibbs finished third on the team with 42 tackles (21 solo stops, 21 assisted) and had 2.5 tackles for loss.

Gibbs is a key returner for the Cowboys defense.

Sophomore defensive end DeVonne Harris

DeVonne Harris provided a lot of depth for the Cowboys last season at the defensive end position, appearing in 11 games and making four tackles and a pass breakup. He is poised to be more of a contributor this upcoming season.

Sophomore defensive end Sabastian Harsh

Harsh was a reserve defensive end last season appearing in 13 games and was an important member on special teams. He made seven tackles with five solo stops last season and with thin depth should be more of a contributor this year.

Redshirt freshman Oluwaseyi Omotosho

Omotosho appeared in three games and while he didn’t add a ton of stats (one tackle against Utah State) he did provide depth on the defensive line and on special teams.

Analysis

This is always an important game for the Mountain Division race and it will be an important situation for Utah State, which will be coming off a road game against Colorado State, which will be another important game to make a defending conference title run.

This ends a four game stretch of BYU, Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming. Only the Air Force game is at home and even though Colorado State hasn’t been great lately, they are in good position to rebound. This is a must win situation for the Aggies. If they want to have a shot at winning the division they must win two of three games against Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming. If Utah State loses the first of those two then there isn’t a great shot at defending the title. However, if Utah State comes out of Air Force and Colorado State with victories, they will be very motivated going into Laramie.

Should the Aggies win that three game stretch, they will be in very good position the rest of the season going into a potential division battle at Boise State.